The journey to the 5G promised land

Light Reading
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first stage of 5G rolled out practically globally, some limited new capabilities are available. But now operators are turning their focus...

www.lightreading.com

Light Reading

BT takes aim at open RAN myths

Neil McRae spent his formative years in Scotland bashing out software code on computers with rubber keys and original Apples that look as antiquated today as a typewriter. Now the chief architect of BT, he seems to have been immersed in software his whole life. When he is not fixing bugs at work, he writes programs to connect the pinball machines that line the walls of his basement – or what McRae refers to as his "pinball dungeon."
Light Reading

Dish eyes blockchain-based loyalty program for mobile, TV

Dish Network is considering using blockchain technology to develop a loyalty program that would stretch across its mobile and satellite TV businesses. And according to one company executive, the program could reward participants with cryptocurrency payments. Blockchain could create a "standard infrastructure" for loyalty programs, according to Chris Ergen, head...
Light Reading

Athonet intros Bring Your Own RAN

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, today introduced Bring Your Own RAN (BYORAN) program enabling organizations to choose the combination of radio products that meet the needs of the mix of applications in the enterprise or service provider setting; all managed from a single cloud-based dashboard.
Light Reading

How cable aims to leverage the edge

Few things are hotter in today's tech world than edge computing. Companies of all shapes and sizes are seeking to bring powerful Internet functionality as close as possible to users at the very tip of their service delivery networks. That's not surprising, because edge computing offers huge potential to transform the entire underlying structure of the Internet – from massive, centralized data centers to a much more distributed storage and computing ecosystem.
Light Reading

Omdia's Nicole McCormick: How to really sell 5G to consumers

Telcos are excitedly deploying 5G and advertising it nonstop during American football games and there's a good reason for that: Making money from consumer 5G is challenging and may take a while. Omdia analyst Nicole McCormick joins the podcast this week to discuss her latest research on 5G pricing and...
CIO

The Reality of 5G is Catching up to the Promise

You can readily find 5G wireless phones and increasingly find yourself within 5G carrier networks, but it’s a bit tougher to spot the transformational impact of fifth-generation wireless. Although a majority of consumers in a recent survey indicated awareness of the enhanced capabilities of 5G over 4G/LTE services, “expectations based on their current understanding of an experience with 5G capabilities are moving at a slow pace,” the 451 Alliance report says.
Light Reading

The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I

Fiber optic communications systems have resulted in one of the greatest transformations in the history of mankind. The ability to communicate across the globe seamlessly, pervasively and economically has transformed our societies more so than any other technological advancement. Over the past decades, we have moved from phone calls to video, machine learning, remote medicine, and automation and control systems. All these depend on fiber optic communication systems coupled with data center environments. To be clear – there is no technology alternative that we know of today that can replace the staggering data capacity and global reach that optical fiber delivers.
Light Reading

Gluware in 'full-blown growth mode' with $43M in funding, says CEO

The Gluware team is surely smiling on the way to the bank with $43 million raised in the company's latest funding round. The intent-based networking (IBN) and automation software company's recent funding round was led by Bain Capital with participation from Acadia Woods Partners and existing investors, bringing total funding for Gluware to $90 million.
#5g#Promised Land#A Whole New World#Product Marketing#Amdocs#Light Reading
Light Reading

Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators

Innovating faster and becoming more flexible are key concerns of top executives across the globe. These concerns are even more prominent for broadband operators who need to deploy and simplify their infrastructure faster, while preparing the way to develop and deliver new residential and commercial services. In a world that has accelerated its march to digital societies thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic speeding up innovation cycles throughout all areas of the network has become even more of a necessity.
Light Reading

Executive Spotlight Q&A: Cisco's Rajesh Chainani

In this Executive Spotlight Q&A, Light Reading's Phil Harvey discusses broadband technology with Rajesh Chainani, Cisco's CTO and managing director of Service Provider Architectures, APJC. Chainani, a Cisco veteran for more than 20 years, discusses the evolution and diversification of broadband. He details some of the technology choices that service...
Light Reading

Eurobites: No green without digital, says Nokia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone and VMware still going steady; Openreach tests exchange closures; MWC Barcelona 2022 is go!. As the COP26 climate-change summit draws to an uncertain close in Glasgow and thousands of lanyards are consigned to landfill, Nokia has popped up to call for "accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake" as well as committing to 100% renewable electricity in its own operations by 2025. Nokia's CEO, Pekka Lundmark, who was one of many captains of industry to head to Glasgow, said in a statement: "There is no green without digital. Only 30% of the world’s economy is currently digitalized, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70% to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity."
Light Reading

Telkom SA builds Africa's Top VoLTE network based on Single Voice Core

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.
Light Reading

GSMA members push mmWave 5G

LONDON – The GSMA today announced the formation of a global accelerator initiative to drive awareness of 5G mmWave technology. The operators, China Unicom, NTT DOCOMO, Telstra, TIM and, Verizon, and vendors Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. will share mmWave intelligence, best practices and use cases to educate and inspire stakeholders around the world (companies listed in alphabetical order). The accelerator initiative aims to underline the role that mmWave plays in unlocking the full potential of 5G.
Light Reading

Xplornet outlines fiber, 5G buildout plans

MARKHAM, Ontario – Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today a major private investment to deliver affordable fibre-to-the-home Internet to 200,000 homes and businesses in rural communities across Ontario. This investment supports Xplornet's continued focus on network innovation towards faster speeds and more data that rural Canadians want to connect to what matters.
Light Reading

CableLabs sizes up hybrid MVNO architectures

CableLabs has kicked off a working group focused on emerging hybrid MVNO (H-MVNO) models that aim to weave together access to third-party mobile networks and a cable operator's own Wi-Fi network and, potentially, its own 4G or 5G networks running on licensed spectrum. As cable operators in the US and...
Light Reading

Viaccess-Orca won't be live at IBC 2021

PARIS – Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and enhanced safety restrictions in the Netherlands the company will not physically participate in IBC2021. "This was a tough decision...
Light Reading

IBC2021 will go live in Amsterdam, support digital option

AMSTERDAM &NDASH; IBC, the world's most inspiring content and technology event, today confirmed that IBC2021 will take place on December 3-6 at The RAI in Amsterdam. The announcement follows a decision at yesterday's IBC Partnership Board meeting to continue with the planned event because it can be delivered safely and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs.
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
