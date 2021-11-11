The journey to the 5G promised land

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone and VMware still going steady; Openreach tests exchange closures; MWC Barcelona 2022 is go!. As the COP26 climate-change summit draws to an uncertain close in Glasgow and thousands of lanyards are consigned to landfill, Nokia has popped up to call for "accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake" as well as committing to 100% renewable electricity in its own operations by 2025. Nokia's CEO, Pekka Lundmark, who was one of many captains of industry to head to Glasgow, said in a statement: "There is no green without digital. Only 30% of the world’s economy is currently digitalized, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70% to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity."

