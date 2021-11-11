CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New guidance goes against taking an aspirin daily

By Will Stone
KUCB
 6 days ago

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and low-dose aspirin used to be a go-to drug for trying to prevent a heart attack or stroke. But the advice on this is shifting, NPR's Will Stone reports. WILL STONE, BYLINE: Primary care doctor Rebecca Hoffman...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Crescent-News

Is new aspirin formulation easier on the stomach?

Q. I love the down-to-earth drug information in your columns, with the pros and cons of various medications. After reading about the “new” wonder drug aspirin, I started taking an enteric-coated low-dose tablet a few times a week. My concerns are stroke and cancer, but I have a history of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and ulcers.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspirin#Drugs#Statins#Npr
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy