Top strategies for a smooth return to the classroom

Climate change is a phrase we’re all familiar with these days. We hear stories daily about severe drought, wildfires and cyclone bombs dropping torrential rain on parts of the United States. Yet, the very phrase prompts controversy. Recent government reports show that action needs to be taken soon to help curtail the damage to the planet. Extreme weather experts say education is the key to living with, and maybe even slowing down, the impacts of climate change. Producer Grace Provenzano and Videographer Rudy Romo visited a local classroom to find out what one teacher is doing to teach her students how to make a difference.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO