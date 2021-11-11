CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Top strategies for a smooth return to the classroom

By Laura Ascione
eSchool Online
 6 days ago

Students left their in-person classrooms in March of 2020 without realizing they’d soon be logging into virtual classrooms for the long haul. After what seemed like an eternity, with technology hiccups and myriad...

www.eschoolnews.com

drew.edu

Five Classroom Essentials

I know, I know, it’s only the beginning of August, but it really is time to start thinking about the fall. As you get your planning underway, please know I have so. many. things. to ease your prep load. Today, I’m featuring five essential items – my all-time favorites! – that might be helpful:
MADISON, NJ
csbsjurecord.com

Classroom mask requirement ends

The new masking policy went into effect on Oct. 30. Students are no longer required to wear masks in the classroom, but professors can set their own rules. For the first time since March 2020, students and faculty can be in a classroom together without masks. On Oct. 28, the...
EDUCATION
oscodaherald.com

Classroom to factory floor

FAIRVIEW —Juniors and seniors from Fairview Area Schools visited Cooper Standard Friday, Oct. 29. Thirty four students took a day away from the classroom to celebrate Manufacturing Month and tour the 92,000-square-ft. facility in Fairview which produces parts for the automotive industry. Plant manager Lance Oldenburg pointed out the wide range of career opportunities offered by Cooper Standard from entry […]
FAIRVIEW, MI
news9.com

Cash For Classrooms: Nov. 4

News 9 and Metro Ford of OKC are surprising Oklahoma teachers with $500 in classroom supplies. The teachers are nominated by friends, coworkers or students. This week's winner is Tracy Gibson from Norman High School.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
uiowa.edu

Facilitating Challenging Conversations in the Classroom

Having difficult conversations can help build inclusive and productive classrooms. We will explore managing discussions that involve emotionally charged, controversial topics and hurtful comments. Participants will learn evidence-based strategies for planning challenging conversations and handling unexpected moments. The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m.; optional consulting with...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

3 strategies for virtual student-centered learning

When secondary educators plunged into emergency online teaching in March 2020, we faced a slew of challenges. Among those challenges was the lack of student engagement after the novelty of logging in from home in pajamas wore off. What started as a two week attempt at keeping things as normal...
EDUCATION
dailybruin.com

Letter to the editor: Classrooms should allow different learning strategies, flexible screen policies

Alexandra Kaiser’s column “Opinion: Limiting technology in the classroom stunts academic growth” brought up many valid points on how professors and students at UCLA feel about laptop policies in the classroom. Our research in a UCLA undergraduate class supports many of her points but also adds new information. Our interpretation of the research also differs on certain points from Kaiser.
EDUCATION
umd.edu

‘Wired Differently’ on the Court and in the Classroom

When Donta Scott blows past the UConn Huskies team for a rim-rattling dunk or rainbows a three-pointer over the outstretched hand of a Michigan Wolverine, it’s hard to believe there was ever a time when the 6-foot-8-inch, 230-pound forward felt overwhelmed. But while growing up in Philadelphia, his athletic career...
BASKETBALL
#Classroom#Covid#Eschool News#Epson#Des Moines Public Schools
azpbs.org

Climate change lessons in the classroom

Climate change is a phrase we’re all familiar with these days. We hear stories daily about severe drought, wildfires and cyclone bombs dropping torrential rain on parts of the United States. Yet, the very phrase prompts controversy. Recent government reports show that action needs to be taken soon to help curtail the damage to the planet. Extreme weather experts say education is the key to living with, and maybe even slowing down, the impacts of climate change. Producer Grace Provenzano and Videographer Rudy Romo visited a local classroom to find out what one teacher is doing to teach her students how to make a difference.
PHOENIX, AZ
acs.org

Bringing Systems Thinking into the Classroom

Systems thinking is an approach to learning that enables students to understand chemistry in a way that is more connected to both coursework and grand challenges. Join Katherine B. Aubrecht, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Stony Brook University and John B. Randazzo, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, North Park University as they discuss how incorporating systems-thinking into your already intense chemistry curricula is made easier through the ACS Green and Sustainable Chemistry Module Development project. During this free interactive webinar you will learn how to seamlessly incorporate systems-thinking materials into your existing coursework.
EDUCATION
KSNT News

COVID testing program helps students return to classroom sooner

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A school-based COVID testing program is helping students get back into the classroom faster after being exposed to the virus. It’s called “test to learn.” The program is organized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and offered to school districts across the state of Kansas. If a student comes in close […]
TOPEKA, KS
eSchool Online

3 simple—yet powerful—practices for student-centered learning

It is encouraging to observe an increasing number of educational leaders calling out the importance of student-empowered, student-owned, and student-centered learning. A.J. Juliani, John Spencer, Katie Martin, and Alan November, to name a few, are inspiring the shift that so many educators already know needs to happen–from a mechanical, soulless approach to learning to an inspired, student-honored approach.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
eSchool Online

Using digital comments to enhance feedback on student work

As students return to their classrooms for in person learning this fall, many teachers have been reflecting on what elements of remote learning were effective and worth maintaining in a more traditional classroom setting. In an in-person classroom setting, it is often obvious when a student seeks help from the...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

VHS Learning Extends Commitment to CSforALL Movement

Boston – Nov. 9, 2021 – At the fifth annual CSforALL Summit, VHS Learning announced its plans to further its commitment to expanding student access to computer science education. The longstanding nonprofit revealed its new statewide initiative with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. A total of 115 organizations disclosed commitments during the CSforALL summit, which took place October 19-20, 2021.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

4 reasons to rethink middle school math acceleration practices

As the pandemic continues to impact another school year, a lot of focus has been on “accelerating learning,” which is about maintaining on-grade level instruction or infusing pre-requisite skills in the instruction so students can access on-grade level instruction. There is another way the term “acceleration” can be used in...
EDUCATION
The 74

Learning Pod Teachers Say They Don’t Want to Return to Traditional Classrooms

Samantha had been a veteran educator for fourteen years, first as a classroom teacher and then a principal, when the pandemic shut down schools. Last year, when she learned about the then-growing learning pod movement, she thought starting one would help solve several immediate problems.  “[My daughter] needs social interaction,” she said in an interview. […]
EDUCATION
Petaluma 360

Community matters: Crisis in the classroom

“The pandemic has taken an incredible toll on our students, staff and parents who are still in trauma. As a community, we are in desperate need of healing.”. --Matthew Harris, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent. The traditional greeting of the Maasai Tribe in Africa is “Casserian Engeri,” which means, “And how...
PETALUMA, CA
eSchool Online

10 SEL activities for K-8 students

Did you know that social and emotional learning (SEL) skills can easily be taught to students in grades K-8 right alongside core academic instruction in classrooms or afterschool programs?. From reading, writing, and arithmetic, SEL can be woven into nearly any subject. In fact, SEL often makes teaching core instruction...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

6 pillars of strong online PD

A 2021 study by the Council of the Great City Schools emphasizes the need for teachers to have ongoing access to high-quality professional development (PD). The study maintains that high-quality PD “must be actionable and contextualized within the framework of daily classroom life – whether those classrooms are physical, virtual, or hybrid.”
EDUCATION
northland.edu

Giving Beyond the Classroom

In 1991, Bruce Goetz, a professor of geology, and his wife, Ruth, gave the first $1,000 gift to the Tim Carpenter Memorial Scholarship Endowment. Tim had been a student of Bruce’s in the 1970s—and Bruce wanted to do something to honor the young man he called friend. “I have seen...
ASHLAND, WI

