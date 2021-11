This week Eric Adams became the first New York City Mayor-elect to have dyslexia. Along the campaign trail, Adams said his diagnosis was later in life and that universal early screening is a top priority for his administration as the lack of proper diagnosis can have significant consequences. For example. nearly 50% of the prison population is estimated to be dyslexic, roughly double that of the general population. Employment opportunities, graduation rates, and mental health are all adversely impacted, as compared to peers, by undiagnosed learning disabilities as well. Marker Learning is an online telepsychology platform that provides online diagnosis and assessment of learning disabilities to ensure that students are provided with the appropriate interventions to ensure their long-term success. The platform uses John Hopkin’s neuropsychologists that administer learning disability evaluations remotely for a fraction of the cost of traditional evaluations, which can run in excess of $10K per diagnosis.

JOHNS HOPKINS ・ 13 DAYS AGO