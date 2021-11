We keep on receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Google Pixelbook Go receiving a 12 percent discount on its Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storag. This means that you can pick one up for $749, which translates to $100 instant savings. This laptop will also deliver up to 12 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch touch display, and more. You can also opt for the 16GB RAM variant that packs the same 128GB storage and Intel Core i5 processor for $849 and score $150 savings, which is also a nice deal. The other variations are also on sale, but this last option is the one that will get you the best savings.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO