2021 CMA Awards: Top 5 Moments From a Truly Unpredictable Show

It’s CMA Awards day once again, with tonight’s (November 10) show marking the 55th gathering of country music’s biggest stars for a Nashville night like no other. Back in their usual home of Bridgestone Arena and welcoming the return of an audience after the pandemic-impacted 2020 show, this year’s CMA Awards figure to be one to remember. Luke Bryan is on board to host for the first time ever, and with with artists back on the road doing what they do best, the past year has given fans some truly incredible country music moments.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO