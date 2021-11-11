ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord women's soccer is second in Atlantic Region

By Staff report
ATHENS — The Concord University women’s soccer team held in second in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Rankings that were released for the third and final time Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain Lions claimed the second spot behind Kutztown. The rest of the ranked teams in the region were Charleston, Bloomsburg, Gannon, West Chester, Slippery Rock, Mercyhurst and West Virginia State.

Results from the Mountain East Conference and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinal Round were not reflected in this release of the rankings.

The top two teams in the Atlantic Region will have the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after the field is announced at 6:00 p.m. Monday. Automatic bids to the MEC and PSAC Champions will be handed out followed by the top five at-large teams from the region.

Concord sits at 15-0-3 on the season ahead of Friday’s MEC Semifinal contest versus Fairmont State at the YMCA Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.

