The 2021 CMA Awards saw more than one couple go red carpet official. TJ Osborne, the lead vocalist of Brothers Osborne, celebrated winning Vocal Duo of the Year with his brother, John Osborne. And he topped off the win with a kiss from his boyfriend, Abi Ventura. TJ Osborne came out to the public in a candid Time interview in February 2021. Since then, his fans have been eager to know more about who TJ Osborne’s boyfriend is. Abi Ventura keeps a low profile, which provokes curiosity about him. We reveal more about their relationship here.

