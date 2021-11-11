Keychron Debuts Their First-Ever Mouse

Keychron is a company that by this point, is well known for making some pretty slick keyboards, and now the company is venturing into mice with the M1 optical mouse. This isn’t a gaming mouse, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was. Because it sure does look like a gaming mouse thanks to the RGB lighting. Typically, non-gaming mice don’t usually come with this feature. Of course, Keychron’s keyboards have RGB lighting too and those aren’t exactly gaming keyboards. But they work just as well as one and even look better than some of their gaming-focused competition.

