Keychron Debuts Their First-Ever Mouse

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeychron is a company probably best-known for their affordable wireless mechanical keyboards, but it looks like the company has decided to expand their offerings into other computer-related peripherals by launching their first-ever computer mouse – the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse. The mouse features a...

Android Headlines

The Keychron M1 Isn't A Gaming Mouse, But It Sure Looks Like One

Keychron is a company that by this point, is well known for making some pretty slick keyboards, and now the company is venturing into mice with the M1 optical mouse. This isn’t a gaming mouse, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was. Because it sure does look like a gaming mouse thanks to the RGB lighting. Typically, non-gaming mice don’t usually come with this feature. Of course, Keychron’s keyboards have RGB lighting too and those aren’t exactly gaming keyboards. But they work just as well as one and even look better than some of their gaming-focused competition.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Keychron adds a mouse to their popular line of mechanical keyboards

NEWS – We’ve reviewed a couple of Keychron keyboards and understand why they are so popular with mechanical keyboard fans. Their latest product isn’t a keyboard, it’s a mouse. The M1 mouse is an ultra-light optical wired mouse. Yes, that’s right. It’s not a Bluetooth/wireless mouse. It’s going to be tethered to your laptop or desktop computer and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Wired mice are great for gaming because there isn’t a lag and you don’t have to worry about charging it. The M1 is super lightweight at only 68g, so your hand won’t become fatigued after marathon gaming or work sessions. This mouse also features programmable buttons and cool RGB lighting effects. The M1 mouse is $39 and will be available soon via keychron.com.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Keychron Q1 review: Heavy-duty key customization for Mac pros

You can get a pre-assembled Keychron Q1 or mix-and-match keyswitches and keycaps. Whichever choices you make, powerful open-source software puts control in your hands. Mechanical keyboards have risen in popularity for several years with the re-introduction of something remarkable in the peripheral world: innovation. When keyboards became highly commoditized and inexpensive, paired with many computer systems including a perfectly good to excellent typing device, the larger keyboard market deflated.
COMPUTERS
