Spotify is rolling out a new feature that will make it much easier to block people that you don’t want following your activity on the service. Until now, subscribers have had no control over who could actually see their listening activity and public playlists. Although you could make a request to Spotify’s customer support team to ask them to block a specific person for you, this required more effort, and many folks didn’t even know it existed. Your other option was to disable the social media part of the service entirely, but that’s not an ideal solution for when you do want to share with friends.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO