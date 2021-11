The 2023 Subaru Solterra got its first taste of the spotlight in its home market of Japan recently. Subaru began teasing us with the Solterra last May as the brand’s first-ever all-electric vehicle. And then, the automaker released a teaser photo of the Solterra’s front clip on the dirt a few days prior. Subaru also made it clear the Solterra will make its official debut at the LA Auto Show on November 17, 2021.

