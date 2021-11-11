CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal set for Road House remake

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to

Hot 104.7

Will Someone Please Check on Taylor Swift’s Ex Jake Gyllenhaal?

Has someone checked on Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he alright?. On Friday (Nov. 12), Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 record, Red: Taylor's Version, including the mythic 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." The fan-favorite track has been long-rumored to be inspired by the singer's former relationship with Gyllenhaal. Upon...
Deadline

The Double Deuce Back In Business? MGM Ramps Up ‘Road House’ Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal And Doug Liman Circling

EXCLUSIVE: The Double Deuce may finally be reopening its doors. Sources tell Deadline that MGM’s Road House remake is gaining momentum, with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and Doug Liman in talks to direct. When this would go into production is still TBD as Gyllenhaal is about to shoot Guy Ritchie’s The Interpreter and Liman is currently prepping his Everest pic, though insiders add that execs are already meeting with writers to rewrite a previous draft and view the film as a high priority. Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry wrote a prior draft. Released in 1989, the original film starred Patrick Swayze as...
Jake Gyllenhaal
Doug Liman
country1037fm.com

Classic Patrick Swayze 80s Cult Film To Get A Redo With Jake Gyllenhaal

Okay, I’ll say it out loud. I LOVE Patrick Swayze movies. I don’t know why they have become punchlines for so many people. I mean what lady doesn’t like “Dirty Dancing” or “Ghost?” What guy doesn’t wish he was “Bodhi” from “Point Break” or dig “Next of Kin?” Then there’s this. The all time Swayze-if-it’s-on-I’ve-got-to-watch movie, 1989’s “Roadhouse.”
Distractify

Jake Gyllenhaal Might Not Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf

In the opening verse to "All Too Well," Taylor says she "left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer even now." Swiftie sleuths pieced together that this was likely the scarf Taylor wore on her outing with Jake and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal — and it didn't take long for them to find photos of him wearing what appears to be the same scarf out years later.
fangirlish.com

‘Red: Taylor’s Version’ Has the Internet Mad at Jake Gyllenhaal

Honestly, we get it. It’s easy to make Jake Gyllenhaal jokes. It’s been easy for a while — let’s all remember that does he bathe mess — but the re-release of Taylor Swift’s Red just made things much worse. Because we got All Too Well, the 10 minute version. And we all know who that song’s about.
The Tab

Right so what actually happened between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal?

For some reason the Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal relationship drama is more alive than ever and it’s been nine years since 2012. If, like me, you were too busy losing your shit over One Direction and panicking that the world was going to end then you probably missed the whole Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal drama.
fangirlish.com

We Think Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Get the Point of ‘Brokeback Mountain’

In an effort to build a space for queer people like myself, every Tuesday I’ll be posting interviews, opinion pieces, listicles, reviews, and more focused on the LGBT community (and occasionally about the Latinx community since I am Latinx.) Welcome to Queerly Not Straight! Enjoy and leave a comment below if you have a suggestion for what I should cover next.
Elite Daily

A Body Language Expert Says Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Pretty Tense RN

As far as Swifties are concerned, Jake Gyllenhaal is public enemy number one right now, and he seems well aware of that fact. Since Taylor Swift released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Nov. 12 (followed by All Too Well: The Short Film later that day), fans haven’t stopped buzzing about the singer’s short-lived romance with the actor, which is widely rumored to be the inspiration for the ballad. With lyrics like, “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes/‘I'll get older but your lovers stay my age,’” it’s no wonder that Gyllenhaal might not be feeling all too well.
Cosmopolitan

The Comments on Jamie Lee Curtis’s Instagram of Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Hysterical

So over the weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis hopped on Instagram and dropped a photo of Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie. Which, cute...but also a choice! Mostly because the internet was extremely busy roasting Jake amid the release of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” not to mention extremely busy asking Maggie where Taylor’s scarf is.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
