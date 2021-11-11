CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson starring in The Legend of Ochi

Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson starring in...

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Ends Speculation About Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Look

Rumor has it that Willem Dafoe will sport an entirely different Green Goblin suit in the MCU. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios broke the internet anew with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's first official poster. The said promotional material comes one month before the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel hits cinemas and it pretty much confirms that more characters from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe, besides Doc Ock are going to be making appearances in the film.
'Dancing With the Stars' Legend Open to Returning as Judge

Dancing With the Stars pro alum Karina Smirnoff may be testing the waters in the film industry, but Smirnoff reveals she may be interested in returning to the show in a new role. In her interview with Parade, the choreographer opened up about her thoughts on Derek Hough stepping up as a judge and shares she's open to judging the series one day. "I think he's fantastic as a judge. He was fantastic on World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there," she said of Hough while promoting her new film Tango Shalom. "I would definitely enjoy judging. I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic as a judge as he was amazing as a dancer."
A24 Greenlights Fantasy Epic ‘The Legend Of Ochi’ From Director Isaiah Saxon

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has has assembled an all-star cast including Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel for Isaiah Saxon’s fantasy epic The Legend of Ochi. The film will mark Saxon’s debut feature and is based on his original characters, world and screenplay. The Legend of Ochi follows a young girl (Zengel) who runs away from home and learns to communicate with an elusive animal species known as Ochi. The film will include an original score by composer and Dirty Projectors founder Dave Longstreth, a frequent collaborator of Saxon’s animation and film studio Encyclopedia Pictura. Encyclopedia Pictura co-founder Saxon has directed music...
Dakota Johnson slams Alfred Hitchcock for 'ruining' Tippi Hedren's career

Dakota Johnson slams Alfred Hitchcock for 'ruining' Tippi Hedren's career. Dakota Johnson has claimed the late Alfred Hitchcock "ruined" her grandmother Tippi Hedren's career but her relative was always "encouraging" of her own Hollywood ambitions, though she warned her to stand up for herself.
A24 Assembles A-List Cast for Fantasy Epic The Legend of Ochi

Production company A24 recently unveiled a new upcoming project called The Legend of Ochi. The film is considered a fantasy epic. It will be the directorial debut for Isaiah Saxon. He will be directing a main cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zegel. The title is based on Saxon's original characters, world and screenplay.
Carrie Coon found it 'surreal' starring with Ghostbusters legends

Carrie Coon admits that it was "surreal" to star alongside 'Ghostbusters' legends in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. The 40-year-old actress stars in the latest movie in the franchise as Callie Spengler – the daughter of the late Harold Ramis' Dr. Egon Spengler – and says she could hardly believe she was sharing screen time with original stars such as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson.
Bill Murray jokes Ghostbusters:Afterlife director was a 'pain'

Bill Murray jokes Ghostbusters:Afterlife director was a 'pain'. Bill Murray - along with Ghostbuster co-stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson - reminisced about their time on set for the 1984 original and talked the new film's director Jason Reitman, who was a child running around the set when the original was being shot.
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released unveiling former villain returns

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally arrived.There is only one month to go until Tom Holland’s web-slinger returns for his third standalone film, which will filled with surprise appearances from characters from previous non-MCU Spider-Man films. The trailer was unveiled in the early hours of Wednesday 17 November) in the UK,It’s known that previous villains, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.Now, it’s been revealed that Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will return.Elsewhere, one shot in the trailer...
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall Teases a ‘Boiling Point’ for His Dark Passenger

No matter how you slice it, it’s safe to say this about serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall): He’s gotten rusty after abstaining from murder for 10 years. As viewers saw on the debut episodes of the 2006–13 Showtime drama Dexter’s revival, the former Miami P.D. forensics blood expert—who has lived by a code to kill only bad guys—committed his first murder since faking his death in the series finale. And mistakes were made. Big ones. For starters, he was caught on a camera stalking his prey, reckless party-boy Matt Caldwell (Steve M. Robertson)! “In terms of executing a kill,” says Hall, “[Dexter] wants to get his mojo back.”
