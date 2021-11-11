CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why some people think leisure is a waste of time, an expert reveals

By Selin Malkoc, The Ohio State University
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Underlying "hustle culture" or the urge to get as much done in as little time as possible, is the belief that resting or relaxing is a waste of time. It's morphed into catchphrases like "you only live once." An expert looks at how these attitudes might influence people's...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 31 best holiday gifts for frequent travelers

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to start shopping for gifts if you haven’t already. If you’re wondering what to buy for the frequent traveler in your life, look no further.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure Activities#Wasted Time#French People#Adobe Stock#Aegean#American#Turkish
studyfinds.org

Why do some people sleepwalk? Too much relaxation may be a factor

MONTREAL, Quebec — Sleepwalking, or as scientists call it somnambulism, is a phenomenon that has intrigued people for years. Neurologists have examined the human brain in search of an explanation, but have not found a solid answer. Now, a recent study reveals sleepwalking may have a lot to do with a person’s “fight or flight” response. Specifically, those who display lower fight or flight reaction as they sleep — and more nervous system responses tied to relaxation — are more prone to go for a walk while unconscious.
HEALTH
The Independent

Study explains why some people test negative for Covid even though everyone around them is infected

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....
SCIENCE
KOOL 101.7

Why Do People Waste Money Buying Lunchables?

I see you: You're busy. Perhaps you have a family, kids, and overlapping schedules. Maybe you're trying to avoid the fast-food merry go round yourself, so you ritualistically pack a lunch every day before you go to work. Or maybe - gulp! - you're trying to "eat healthier". These are...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
India
abc12.com

Health experts urge people to get both COVID-19 and flu shots and the same time

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The flu season is in full swing and health experts are encouraging people to not only get a COVID-19 vaccination, but also a flu shot. However, many have questioned if people should be getting those vaccinations at the same time and in the same arm. ABC12 asked health experts their thoughts on the topic.
FLINT, MI
KHOU

Why some experts have an end date for masks in schools

HOUSTON — Now that a COVID vaccine is available for children between the ages of 5 and 11 some parents want to know when kids can ditch the masks. The answer may seem simple, but as we head into winter cases are climbing in some states and medical professionals are concerned about another COVID surge combined with a bad flu season.
HOUSTON, TX
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

735K+
Followers
113K+
Post
590M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy