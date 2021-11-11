CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telefonica seeks up to 4,000 voluntary redundancies by mid-2022

By Clara-Laeila Laudette
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLqxO_0ctQGeJq00

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile and broadband operator Telefonica (TEF.MC) plans to cut between 2,000 and 4,000 jobs through voluntary redundancy in the first half of 2022, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The debt-laden company is likely to start negotiations with unions by the end of November, the source said, with redundancy criteria including age and seniority.

"It's true that a part of the workforce wants these packages. Some people have made their calculations and expect to go by a certain age," said Diego Gallart, a spokesman for labour union UGT, which represents a majority of Telefonica staff.

Uptake for previous leaving packages has been about 65-70% of those eligible, he said.

"But the destruction of jobs is always bad news, especially in the telecoms sector, where roles are high-paid and high-value - so losing these employees means losing a driver of economic activity in the country," Gallart added.

Telefonica directly employs 16,000 people in Spain, with nearly 6,000 further employees in associated companies covered by the latest labour covenant. An additional 5,000 people work for Telefonica Tech, a unit dedicated to cloud, AI, data and cyber security services, which is not included in the covenant.

Europe's third-largest telecoms group, which is grappling with intense competition in an increasingly low-cost Spanish market, has been considering job cuts for months under pressure from investors.

Telefonica would be the third major telecoms group to seek job cuts in Spain after Vodafone and Orange took similar steps earlier this year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

REFILE-Workspace posts half-year profit as clients return to offices

(Corrects day in first paragraph) Nov 17 (Reuters) - London-focussed office-space provider Workspace Group Plc on Wednesday reported a small half-year profit as more people returned to the city thanks to the rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations amid a fall in coronavirus cases. The FTSE 250 firm, which serves mostly...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Telefonica latest to mull Spanish workforce cut

Telefonica was tipped to begin negotiations with unions in Spain over a voluntary redundancy programme designed to cut between 2,000 and 4,000 members of staff in the first half of 2022. Reuters reported the operator was set to open dialogue with staff representatives by the end of the month, with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redundancies#Spanish#Labour Union Ugt#Telefonica Tech#Vodafone#Orange
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Telefonica books Q3 profit as revamp continues

Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete highlighted progress in its drive to digitise its operations and refocus the company’s business in Latin America as it swung to profit during Q3. In its results statement, the executive said the operator group made further progress in its strategic priorities in the quarter. These...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Telefonica Deutschland ups 2021 guidance, partners with Lebara

BERLIN (Reuters) -German telecommunications firm Telefonica (MC:TEF) Deutschland announced a deal with international virtual network operator Lebara as it raised its 2021 core profit target on Wednesday thanks to growth in new customer contracts for its core brand O2. Lebara, which provides mobile SIM cards with low-cost international calls, will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Nadine Dorries orders deeper probe into Nvidia takeover of UK chip designer Arm

The Digital Secretary has ordered a deeper investigation into the multibillion-pound purchase of UK computer chip designer Arm by US tech giant Nvidia over competition and national security concerns.Nadine Dorries has written to the competition regulator instructing them to do an in-depth Phase Two probe of the proposed acquisition.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had already raised fears over the 40 billion dollar (£31.2 billion) deal, saying in August the merger might restrict the access Nvidia’s rivals have to Arm’s technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.Its first investigation, ordered by previous Digital Secretary...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Workspace posts half-year profit, reinstates interim dividend

(Adds CEO comment, details, background) Nov 17 (Reuters) - London-focussed office-space provider Workspace on Wednesday reported a half-year profit and reinstated interim dividend as more people returned to the city thanks to the rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations amid a fall in coronavirus cases. Office space operators such as Workspace...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Starling Bank takes aim at overtaking Big Five rival Barclays

Starling Bank has revealed aims to overtake its mainstream rival Barclays in the business banking market within five years as the digital lender also gears up for a stock market float.Starling’s founder and chief executive, Anne Boden, told the PA news agency it was a “very realistic” timescale to surpass the Big Five player and more than double its 7% share of the small business market.In an updated paperback edition of her book, Banking On It, Ms Boden said she no longer considered the likes of Monzo – set up by Starling co-founder Tom Blomfield, who controversially left to launch...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-British Land swings to profit as rent collection improves

(Adds CEO comment and background) Nov 17 (Reuters) - Commercial landlord British Land Co Plc swung to a half-year profit on Wednesday on improved rent collection and higher value of its office spaces and retail parks. Office property firms in the UK are gradually recovering after battling lower rental levels...
RETAIL
Reuters

Volkswagen powers up the grid to take on Tesla

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to double staff numbers at its charging and energy division, roll out new payment technology next year and strike more alliances to take on Tesla in a key electric vehicle (EV) battleground: power infrastructure. By ensuring there are enough fast-charging plugs - and enough power...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan to include $4.35 bln spending to boost economic security -Jiji

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to include about 500 billion yen ($4.35 billion) in spending to strengthen the nation’s economic security as part of a stimulus package it aims to announce on Friday, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday. The spending would support the development of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

British retailer McColl's warns of lower profit as product shortages intensify

(Reuters) - British convenience retailer McColl’s forecast lower annual profit on Wednesday, as a shortage of lorry drivers and insufficient supply of key products intensified in the fourth quarter and hit revenues. “It is disappointing to see supply chain issues worsen through the second half, but external factors have not...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy