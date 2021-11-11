CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC adds more classic comedy and drama to iPlayer

Cover picture for the articleBBC iPlayer users can watch even more comedy and drama box sets from the BBC archive, with 90s classics dinnerladies, Keeping Up Appearances and This Life all arriving on the...

BBC comedy director Jon Petrie unveils new commissioning team

The BBC’s new director of comedy Jon Petrie has tapped execs from Channel 4 and Roughcut TV for his new commissioning team, following his appointment as the department’s head in July. Emma Lawson and Ben Caudell have been appointed commissioning editors, alongside Seb Barwell, who joins on a temporary basis...
Green Day Share Insomniac Classic From BBC Sessions

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1995 track, "Stuck With Me", from the forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions," which is due December 10th. The tune was one of a number of songs the group delivered - alongside "Geek Stink Breath", "Brain Stew/Jaded" and "Walking Contradiction" - while at the UK broadcast outlet to promote their fourth album, "Insomniac."
PRODUCTION: Lukas Nola Films Croatian/Macedonian/Kosovan Black Comedy Drama

ZAGREB: Filming on the Croatian/Macedonian/Kosovan coproduction Escort directed by Lukas Nola and produced by Kinorama began in Croatia in mid-October 2021. The film is being shot at several locations in Zagreb and its surroundings, as well as in Zagorje, Gorski Kotar, Mošćenička Draga and Opatija. Escort is a modern blend...
New Superman & Lois drama is coming to BBC – and it sounds amazing

Superman & Lois has been a big hit on US telly, and it's finally coming across the pond for the UK to enjoy! The new series, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tullock as married couple Clark and Lois, will begin airing on BBC One on 4 December, while the entire first season will also be available on iPlayer. Bring it on!
‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘MasterChef’ Specials in the Works as BBC Unveils New Shows to Mark Centenary

U.K. broadcaster the BBC turns 100 in 2022 and to mark the occasion, the corporation has unveiled a raft of special programming across genres and platforms under the banner BBC 100. The content will include the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, soccer via the Women’s Euros and the World Cup, and the Commonwealth Games. The BBC will also broadcast specials of its biggest shows around its 100th birthday, including “Strictly Come Dancing,” “Doctor Who,” “Top Gear,” “MasterChef,” “The Apprentice” and “Antiques Roadshow.” BBC Three will return as a broadcast channel with a focus on British drama with series including an adaptation of “Normal...
Randall Park to Star in Netflix Comedy Series Set at Last Blockbuster Video From Vanessa Ramos

Randall Park is set to star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, Variety has learned. The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of “Blockbuster,” which was created by writer and executive producer Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). David Caspe (“Happy Endings,” “Black Monday”) and Jackie Clarke (“Superstore,” “Happy Endings”) also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio. The single-cam series is described as an ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America. It explores what it takes...
TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
BBC's Director of Comedy Jon Petrie Reveals Commissioning Team: Tanya Qureshi Is Head of Comedy, Navi Lamba to Oversee Talent Development

Following Jon Petrie’s appointment as the BBC’s director of comedy in July, he has now revealed his commissioning team, including the newly-created role of head of comedy talent development. Tanya Qureshi (“I May Destroy You”) stays on as head of BBC comedy alongside commissioning editor Gregor Sharp (“Starstruck”) and assistant...
“Lysistrata” a classic Greek Comedy

The Wayne State College theatre department program plans to present its fall performance “Lysistrata” from Nov. 11 – 14 in the Black Box Theatre at the Peterson Fine Arts Performing Center. “I would encourage everyone to come to this show it is wild, fun, and unexpected, it is a great...
NPHS Drama Club performs comedy whodunit The Alibis this weekend

For reasons easily guessed, the Drama Club at New Paltz High School skipped its traditional fall-semester dramatic production in 2020. The 2021 spring musical – Sondheim’s Into the Woods – did go on, back in May, although the students had to project their acting and singing through clear plastic masks to reach a socially distanced audience.
Lena Waithe Developing ‘Hoop Dreams' Scripted Drama Series Based on Classic Documentary

Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions company previously signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to create exclusive shows for "all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks." Her first project, alongside Hillman Grad co-founder Rishi Rajani, is a scripted drama based on Hoop Dreams, Steve James' 1994 magnum opus documentary.
AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
