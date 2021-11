Coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee is in the middle of an interesting experiment, one in which it offers oat milk as a default option in its beverages to see if it helps slash its dairy-driven carbon footprint. Earlier this year, the chain piloted the oat milk initiative at three California locations and found that in three months, it was ordering 8-percent less cow’s milk. After five months, 75 percent of milk-based beverage orders at Blue Bottle’s pilot cafés called for plant-based milks. The success of this pilot program has led Blue Bottle to expand the effort to all of its Southern California cafés, which make up more than 25 percent of the chain’s total locations in the United States.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO