COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed one man as they responded to a shootout in downtown Columbia that left five people injured early Sunday morning. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said two people were exchanging gunfire outside the Vibez Lounge around 3 a.m. Sunday. One of the suspects fired into a crowd of people as he ran from police before two officers chased him into an alley where they shot and killed him, Jones said.

