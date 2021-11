SALEM — After meeting protocols, the Oct. 21 MSAD #58 school Board meeting at Mt. Abram HS gymnasium began with public comment. Masking was again the primary topic. Steve Mitman from Strong, Adam Masterman from Freeman Township and Meredith Swallow from Carrabassett Valley all spoke in favor of universal masking, to keep the kids in school, to create a safe environment for teachers and students to reduce the need for quarantining and for the board to put the health and well-being of the students ahead of individual calls for parental choice. Mitman cited that the school’s top music teacher had to resign because of the hazardous environment.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO