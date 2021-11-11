Oshkosh School District Accused of Violating the Open Meetings Law

An Indiana school board member was caught on video rushing at a parent during a contentious school board meeting on Monday before being held back by a school resource officer. WTHR reported that during a meeting of the Shenandoah school board, parent Jason Greer gave a presentation about the effects of masking on children’s oxygen levels when the presentation turned to name-calling between Greer and Alan Troxell, the school board’s assistant secretary. At one point, Troxell said “I don’t want to listen because you don’t make sense” to which Greer replied by calling Troxell an “idiot.” After being called an “idiot,” Troxell then got out of his seat and began rushing towards the parent.

