Is masculinity under attack? Sen. Hawley wants to defend the men of America

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.

