Is masculinity under attack? Sen. Hawley wants to defend the men of America

apr.org
 6 days ago

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a gender studies professor at Calvin University and author...

www.apr.org

citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS
Washington Times

America needs a few good men

This past week, Sen. Josh Hawley, the man Simon & Schuster canceled for daring to criticize cancel culture, once again inspired the ire of our nation’s intelligentsia. What was the senator’s crime this time? He dared to champion “manhood” and urged men to act like men. Let’s consider Mr. Hawley‘s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXL

Your Religious Freedoms Are Under Attack In Biden’s America

Between the closures of churches due to distance requirements, and the government ignoring religious vaccine exemptions, are we in danger of losing our freedom of religion? Lars speaks with Kirk Cameron, host of the new show “Takeaways with Kirk Cameron,” Mondays at 9pm ET on TBN. TheLarsLarsonShow · Kirk Cameron...
RELIGION
Derrick

Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger

Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male. The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of defining “the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness — as a danger to society.”
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
POTUS
apr.org

Bannon threatens vengeance after surrendering on criminal contempt charges

NPR's Noel King speaks to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about the contempt charge against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
U.S. POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Mayorkas defends border policies against GOP attacks

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas found himself on defense Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Republicans grilled him on the record-high number of migrants who journeyed to the southwest border last fiscal year. In the first hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security under the Biden administration,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
apr.org

Rep. Gosar faces censure over an anime video of himself killing AOC

The House will vote on a resolution to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a video on social media that depicts him murdering Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Lancaster: Enough Is enough, stop dividing us with your racism

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s history maker, is still relishing in the accolades engulfing her for a shocking victory in last week’s election. The Lt. Governor-elect of the Commonwealth humbly accepted her new role while acknowledging the tougher path she had to follow as a black person and Jamaican immigrant. Nonetheless, those on the other side of the ideological spectrum refused to […]
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY

