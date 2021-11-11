CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Azure OpenAI Service combines access to powerful GPT-3 language models with Azure's enterprise capabilities – The AI Blog – Microsoft

By Jennifer Langston
 7 days ago

Since OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, introduced its groundbreaking GPT-3 natural language model platform last year, users have discovered countless things that these AI models can do with their powerful and comprehensive understanding of language. For instance, a sports franchise that’s developing a new app to engage...

Microsoft launches Azure OpenAI Service, opening access to GPT-3

Offering is currently invitation-only to “help ensure the responsible AI safeguards are working in practice”. Microsoft has launched the Azure OpenAI Service – giving Azure customers the ability to utilize OpenAI’s machine learning models. Unveiled at the company’s recent Ignite event, the service is based on GPT-3, a language model...
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Microsoft introduces Azure Container Apps with scale to zero

Interview At its recent Ignite event, Microsoft rolled out a preview of Azure Container Apps, a managed service for deploying containers with features including scale to zero. It uses Kubernetes behind the scenes, supplemented by Dapr and KEDA. The Azure cloud already provides various ways to run containers, including Azure...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft is giving businesses access to GPT-3

Microsoft is reportedly firming up plans to offer OpenAI’s Artificial intelligence (AI) language model GPT-3 to its business customers. The new Azure OpenAI Service will be offered as part of its growing portfolio of business-oriented tools powered by its cloud computing platform. Reporting on the development, The Verge explains that...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

What Microsoft Is Prioritizing with Azure Updates at Ignite: Multicloud, Security and Storage

Microsoft announced a range of new Azure features at this week's virtual Ignite conference, with several services moving out of public preview and into general availability. Microsoft Azure is constantly changing, and there's always a steady flow of updates. However, the 2021 Microsoft Ignite conference, taking place virtually this week, introduces some interesting changes.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Azure for Machine Learning Engineers

Getting an understanding of all the different AI services provided by Azure and when they should be used. As more and more companies decide to move their on-premises datacenters to the cloud, cloud skills are now becoming increasingly important. In 2020, Microsoft Azure was declared the fastest growing cloud provider...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

KMS Lighthouse Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers worldwide now gain access to KMS Lighthouse to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced the availability of KMS Lighthouse as a transactable SaaS offering in the...
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Microsoft Azure virtual machines are more secure thanks to a collaboration with AMD – Windows Central

Orderthe new Surface devicesfor Fall 2021 right here!. AMD announced a continued collaboration with Microsoft today. Azure will offer 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors in its latest generation of DasV5 and Easv5 Azure Virtual Machines (VMs). Azure also introduced new confidential virtual machines, DCasv5, and ECasv5. These new technologies utilize security features available in AMD’s 3rd Gen EPYC processors, such as Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP).
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Microsoft Azure Specialist 3Cloud Acquires Data Analytics Firm CCG

3Cloud, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Microsoft Azure services partner, has acquired CCG Analytics, a Tampa, Florida-based data and analytics consulting firm. Both firms are Microsoft gold partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 709 that ChannelE2E has covered so...
TAMPA, FL
Lumia UK

Learn how Microsoft Azure is accelerating hardware innovations for a sustainable future

This year’s theme for OCP Global Summit is Open Possibilities, and in the Microsoft Azure team, we wholeheartedly agree—we have been part of tremendous creativity and resiliency as the community continued to collaborate, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. This year, we are excited to showcase some of our projects and technology at OCP Global Summit and share our learnings on the path of building a more reliable, trusted, and sustainable cloud alongside industry partners and the open source hardware ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Azure Active Directory Gains CLEAR Partnership

Microsoft is teaming with identification technology company CLEAR on a new feature for Azure Active Directory (AD). This will bring verifiable credentials to the platform that allows users to confirm their identity while still limiting how much information they share. “The ability to verify a user’s credentials without putting their...
SOFTWARE
nextplatform.com

Microsoft Azure Brings the Cache with Milan-X

Microsoft has been among the first to build and operationalize clusters based on AMD’s Milan-X processors, which were formally announced this morning. This is a big deal for HPC shops that have made the cloud leap, either for burst or production, as it means 3X the L3 cache of Milan, up to 804MB total cache per socket, up to 64 Zen 3 cores, all resulting in up to a 50 percent uplift across a broad swath of HPC applications.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Kinetica Pushes Vectorization to the Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

Kinetica, the database for time and space, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Stack Partner Catalog, granting organizations the advantages of hybrid cloud deployments: workload flexibility, high performance computing on advanced hardware, and operational efficiency. Many modern organizations want the advantages of Kinetica on Azure’s analysis and intelligence on...
SOFTWARE
fsrmagazine.com

Welbilt to Upgrade Cloud Solution through HCL Technologies and Microsoft Azure

Welbilt, Inc. a leading provider of commercial foodservice equipment, announced today that it will integrate Microsoft Azure Sphere to upgrade security in its KitchenConnect internet-connected equipment and will host the solution on Microsoft Azure through a new partnership with HCL Technologies. Welbilt KitchenConnect is an award-winning open cloud solution that...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

From Elon’s mind to Bill Gate’s wallet: How GPT-3 ended up on Azure

Microsoft recently announced it will soon offer ‘invitation only’ access to GPT-3 via Azure. This is a weird bit of news. We all saw it coming the moment Microsoft tossed Open AI a cool $1B for “pre AGI technologies” (AGI, artificial general intelligence, doesn’t exist yet, so literally everything is a pre AGI tech lol).
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft and AMD announce Azure HBv3 VMs with Milan-X processors for improved performance

AMD today announced the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache, codenamed “Milan-X,” offering a 50% average performance uplift across targeted technical computing workloads. These processors deliver improved performance, scaling efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of various memory performance-bound workloads. Microsoft today announced the preview of Azure HBv3 virtual machines enhanced by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Microsoft is bringing a managed Grafana service to Azure

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Microsoft and Grafana Labs are teaming up to develop a new, fully-managed version of Grafana that runs natively on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The announcement comes just two months after Amazon launched its managed Grafana for AWS into general availability.
SOFTWARE
iotbusinessnews.com

Microsoft documents Quectel RM500 as 5G reference case for Azure Percept AI

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, has announced that its RM500 5G modem and its RMU500 USB modem developer kit have been used by Microsoft Azure as a reference case for 5G connectivity for its Azure Percept artificial intelligence (AI) kit. Azure Percept integrates hardware...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

ASB to shift banking applications to Microsoft Azure

ASB has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, becoming an anchor tenant for the tech firm's New Zealand data centres. The arrangement will see hundreds of ASB’s applications and thousands of servers shift to the Microsoft Azure cloud. ASB executive general manager for technology and operations David Bullock,...
ECONOMY
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Announces Azure Chaos Studio in Public Preview

At the recent Ignite, Microsoft announced the public preview of Azure Chaos Studio, a fully-managed experimentation service to help customers track, measure, and mitigate faults with controlled chaos engineering to improve the resilience of their cloud applications. With Azure Chaos Studio, users can apply chaos engineering - a method of...
SOFTWARE

