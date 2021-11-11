CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan, Open Up More to Global Visitors: CEO of Country’s Largest Airline

By Maki Shiraki, Tim Kelly, Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough is enough. The chief of ANA wants the Japanese government to do more to spur travel and get businesses back on track. Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors, and seeks a revival of domestic tourism subsidies to spur travel as pandemic...

