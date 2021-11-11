Evertried Review (Switch)

Beginning with Forza Horizon 2, each sequel in the Playground Games-developed racing series used the previous title as a fun-filled foundation to build upon, and Forza Horizon 5 is no different. The fifth title in Xbox Game Studios' racing-and-music festival has the thrilling modes, energetic atmosphere, music, and big stunts you'd expect from the premiere car series, but this time out the additions and changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary. That's not at all a bad thing. Longtime series fans will still sink hours into Forza Horizon 5, as its varied Mexico setting, ridiculously stuffed modes, and new features (EventLab, in particular) make it a game worth returning to on a regular basis. Newcomers, on the other hand, will be floored by the PC game's creative riches. In short, Forza Horizon remains the best racing game series, and this Editors' Choice entry is yet another example of why it's so beloved.
Comments / 0