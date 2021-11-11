CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evertried Review (Switch)

By Andrew Thornton
heypoorplayer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh good, you’re awake — if you can call whatever this is “awake” that is. Can you remember who you are? What happened? No? Okay well, you’re dead. Sorry to break the news to you, but you’ve crossed over, the only hint of your previous life being that weapon that lay...

www.heypoorplayer.com

The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Dogs Organized Neatly Review (PC)

Dogs Organized Neatly Review: Pawsitively adorable puzzles!. Dogs. Cuteness. Puzzles. If those three words describe your interests, oh boy do I have a game for you: Dogs Organized Neatly, a game where you… organize dogs. Neatly. Neat! (ly). If that opening line sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s a “reskin”...
PETS
purenintendo.com

Review: Reminiscence in the Night (Nintendo Switch)

Reminiscence in the Night is a somber visual novel, thankfully with welcomed choices. Actually, it’s more of a visual short story. It’s not a long title, and the narrative is often single sentences. Does it work? In certain respects, but overall its execution is mediocre. You play as someone who...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Aeon Drive (Nintendo Switch)

I’m a pretty big fan of speed-based games. It makes sense since I was a Genesis kid, with classic Sonic being among my favorites. Aeon Drive works to be a speed-based platformer, but unfortunate issues make it a bit of a slog. Aeon Drive has 100 levels of speed-based platforming...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Where Cards Fall (PC/Switch) Review – A Decent Hand

The catalog of artsy indie games is continually growing with new experiences that are admittedly sometimes even too high-brow for me. The ideas often leave ambiguous leaps for players to cross as they try to connect themselves to the experience, but that’s just not always the case. I had a feeling that developer The Game Band would lose me in this manner during their newest game, Where Cards Fall, but as they began to show their hand, I felt confident in how this would play out.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Circa Infinity (Switch) Review

Time is a series of flat, dangerous circles. Circa Infinity, from developer Kenny Sun, turns the brutal platformer genre on its head almost literally. The objective of the game is to leap from circle to circle as you make your way to the center of the screen. Your entire journey through each stage takes place on a single screen, with new obstacles appearing as you clear each circle. While there aren't many bells and whistles to speak of, the solid gameplay and stout challenge are sure to appease those looking for a unique spin on the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Mario Party Superstars Review (Switch)

Mario Party Superstars Review: Mario Party like it’s 1999. Mario Party was serious business in our house back in the 90s. First, no one else could play Yoshi — just me. Second, no one else could use the Jungle Green controller — just me (it was MY N64, after all). Third, take no prisoners — this is as close to war as elementary school kids were gonna get. The casualties? My little sister accidentally broke her toe jumping around in uncontrolled jubilation after beating me once.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch OLED Review

It’s safe to say that the Switch OLED is not what most people had in mind when it became clear that Nintendo was revealing a new Switch model. After rumors of a 4K Switch took hold, the Switch OLED was probably doomed to never live up to the hype, but still, most of us were expecting a more significant upgrade than this. Yet, the Switch OLED arrived anyway, and with somewhere in the area of 90 million consoles sold already, the big question has to be whether or not it’s worth upgrading for current Switch owners.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
heypoorplayer.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Review (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei V Review: Rising to New Heights. It has been the better half of a decade since the last officially numbered installment of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise—or roughly five years if you count the Shin Megami Tensei IV sequel, Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse. That doesn’t mean that ATLUS hasn’t been doing anything throughout that entire time, though. On the contrary, the past handful of years have given us several remakes, not to mention the arrival of an extremely niche game called Persona 5 (it’s super-meta, so you probably haven’t heard of it). And, thanks to that steady drip-feed of SMT-franchise content, I feel it’s safe to say that most of us have been fairly content. But we’d all be lying to ourselves if we said that we weren’t hungrily awaiting the release of the next numbered SMT game. And that hunger has only been steadily building. Fortunately, as it just so happens, the wait is finally over—Shin Megami Tensei V is officially here (well, almost)—and I can confidently say that it’s unlike anything that the series has given us so far.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

PREDATOR AND WRECK (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.1.0)

PREDATOR AND WRECK – Ver. 1.1.0. No patch notes available. This update brings the following:. adds footsteps when the enemy is on a different floor than you. How to download updates for PREDATOR AND WRECK for the Nintendo Switch?. To download the updates for PREDATOR AND WRECK, you have three...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Forza Horizon 5 (for PC) Review

Beginning with Forza Horizon 2, each sequel in the Playground Games-developed racing series used the previous title as a fun-filled foundation to build upon, and Forza Horizon 5 is no different. The fifth title in Xbox Game Studios' racing-and-music festival has the thrilling modes, energetic atmosphere, music, and big stunts you'd expect from the premiere car series, but this time out the additions and changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary. That's not at all a bad thing. Longtime series fans will still sink hours into Forza Horizon 5, as its varied Mexico setting, ridiculously stuffed modes, and new features (EventLab, in particular) make it a game worth returning to on a regular basis. Newcomers, on the other hand, will be floored by the PC game's creative riches. In short, Forza Horizon remains the best racing game series, and this Editors' Choice entry is yet another example of why it's so beloved.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Switch)

You’ve doubtlessly heard the saying “Can it run Crysis?” The sci-fi shooter is famously demanding, with even some modern machines struggling to match its CPU demands. It’s a minor miracle, then, that conversion handlers Saber Interactive have managed to bring all three Crysis games to Switch. It’s an even bigger miracle that they’ve brought these games over in a way that makes them a joy to play, and a perfect fit for the system, with gyro aiming helping to make the controls work effortlessly.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Bouncy Bullets 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Admittedly I do not play a lot of first-person shooters, as I usually find them too gory and realistic. I like to play Nintendo because it brings me back to my childhood, where games were story-oriented and had legendary characters with complex missions. Bouncy Bullets 2 doesn’t have a story or really any characters, but that doesn’t stop it from being an enjoyable game.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

G-Darius HD (Switch)

Number of Players: 1-2 local with online leaderboards. Thank you Taito for sending us this game to review!. I've come to really enjoy the Darius series as of late. First, with the Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade, I got to see all of the arcade games that made Darius what it was. More recently, I got to review the (currently) latest Darius Arcade game, Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+. G-Darius HD is a high-definition (HD) update for G-Darius, the only Arcade game not covered in the other collection or standalone games I reviewed. From what I have played, it's definitely a solid entry that expands the formula in interesting ways that other games didn't carry on – making this one stand out.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Football Manager 2022 Review (PC)

Fans can make Liverpool into a consecutive three-time winner of the Premier League, with a Championship League trophy as a bonus. A determined and detail-oriented player can take Fulham to the top in three years. A challenge asks gamers to win the biggest leagues in football and all the continental competitions in five years. All of this is achievable in the excellent Football Manager 2022, as long as players invest enough of their time and attention.
PREMIER LEAGUE
heypoorplayer.com

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Review (Switch)

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Review: Forgive Me Mother, For I Have Sinned. The Binding of Isaac is a series that’s been around for a while. It’s attracted a rabid fanbase of players over the years, and managed to improve and add significant content with each iteration. I actually own the game on several systems, including Steam, Vita and Nintendo Switch. With the release of the final DLC, Repentance, I can say this is finally the definitive version of the game. Not only does it introduce a whopping amount of content for a reasonable price, but it managed to suck me back into the basement again. Keep reading to see why The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is a must-play game for all fans of the Nicalis series.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Black Widow: Recharged (Nintendo Switch)

As a fan of twin-stick shooters, I have to give the original Black Widow some credit. I’ve played it on the Atari Flashback Classics collection for Switch, and while it feels super clunky by today’s standards, it’s still a decent game. Black Widow Recharged attempts to modernize that classic, with mixed results.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (Switch) Review

Ao, you get a scythe! Kokoro, here’s a rifle! Rena, have this… hula hoop?. Developed by Gust Co. Ltd. and published by KOEI TECMO, BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light is a Japanese role-playing game with a focus on identity, relationships, and highlighting how important and impactful memories can have on a person. You also exclusively play as high school girls.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Good Life (Nintendo Switch) Review

It’s interesting to consider that in some cases, despite a game’s quality, it can kind of trade on weirdness alone. At least, this has usually been the case when it comes to the work of Hidetaka Suehiro (also known as SWERY). Deadly Premonition became a cult classic, despite some pretty...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Faraday Protocol (Switch): Software updates (latest: Quality of Life Update)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Faraday Protocol on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 12th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Faraday Protocol – Ver. ??? (Quality of Life Update) Release date: November 9th 2021 (North America, Europe)
VIDEO GAMES

