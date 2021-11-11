A letter to Dad on Veterans Day

A story in honor of Veteran’s Day Dad’s boots from WWII: Richard G. Preble ‘The Battle of the Bulge Boots’. Dad was 19 years old, and his army boots were brand new. In England, they were readying for the invasion of Europe—D Day. Dad was slated for Omaha Beach with his unit. Before the invasion across the channel, the soldiers in England were tested for, among other things, hepatitis. Dad tested positive. He explained that he’d had hepatitis, but was long over it. Young men’s enthusiasm for the war and pursuing Hitler was so high, the doctors didn’t believe him. They kept him back for two weeks of observation, and so I am alive.
Comments / 0