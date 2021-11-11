CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A letter to Dad on Veterans Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sorry I didn’t take the time to ask. And then to listen. I’m sorry I didn’t recognize earlier that you were suffering. I’m sorry I was too busy with my own life and family to realize that I could have, should have, tried to understand. Nearly 19 years...

crestoneeagle.com

A story in honor of Veteran’s Day Dad’s boots from WWII: Richard G. Preble ‘The Battle of the Bulge Boots’

A story in honor of Veteran’s Day Dad’s boots from WWII: Richard G. Preble ‘The Battle of the Bulge Boots’. Dad was 19 years old, and his army boots were brand new. In England, they were readying for the invasion of Europe—D Day. Dad was slated for Omaha Beach with his unit. Before the invasion across the channel, the soldiers in England were tested for, among other things, hepatitis. Dad tested positive. He explained that he’d had hepatitis, but was long over it. Young men’s enthusiasm for the war and pursuing Hitler was so high, the doctors didn’t believe him. They kept him back for two weeks of observation, and so I am alive.
FESTIVAL
