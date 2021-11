On behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense — those currently serving — I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have come before us. Veterans Day is a unique opportunity for us to reflect upon the service and sacrifice of our predecessors, to recognize the broad shoulders upon which we now stand. In peace and in war, spanning generations all the way back to the very founding of this country, fellow Americans have defended our democracy, advanced our security interests, fought our wars and preserved our way of life.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO