WolfVision Cynap solutions have been selected by University of South Wales for its new campus-wide hybrid learning solution. The University of South Wales (USW) is the second largest university in Wales. It offers around 200 undergraduate and postgraduate courses, providing tuition for around 23,000 students across its three campuses, in Cardiff, Newport, and Pontypridd. USW had been making plans to upgrade its classrooms prior to the start of Covid-19. However, to face the challenges of a long-lasting pandemic, just like almost every educational institution worldwide, the university was forced to adapt quickly, and re-evaluate its teaching infrastructure requirements.

