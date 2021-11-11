Projection becomes a battleground at Cop26 summit

The Cop26 climate summit is up and running in Glasgow and world leaders are off to a good start after agreeing major commitments on curtailing deforestation and methane emissions.The pledges made so far are already on course to keep the global temperature rise below 2C by the century’s end, according to the analysts, but more still needs to be done if the terms of the 2015 Paris accord are to be honoured and catastrophe averted.The locals have had to make plenty of sacrifices to accommodate the 12-day event, which has seen hundreds of delegates, diplomats and campaigners descend on...

