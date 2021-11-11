Member Info for GoGreen1

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

HotCopper over in Oz asks all users to declare in each post whether they are a holder of the stock too, which is good. LSE ought to do it too. RE: Artemis commencing drilling at Apollo today11 Nov 2021 22:15. Could...

www.lse.co.uk

Member Info for INVESTEVERYTHING

Define a sensible response. Personally invest everything believes only one thing and that is GMS will soon become the stock the young analysts wished they found. Because GMS is going to MARS sir.
Member Info for PlatoComesAgain

Nothing wrong with phone shops I suppose. I retract that. Communication is very important to an industrialised society based upon economies of scale. However, manufacturing is yet more important than communication: otherwise the ship would be rotting below deck whilst we were chatting merrily away heading into certain disaster. For example if an aggressive form of rot got into the wood then we'd have no choice but to ask other people to come to our aid who had paid more attention to the actual manufacturing, and maintenance, of their ships.
Member Info for AConceptIsABrick

Qualcomm - two upcoming presentations which are relevant:. 16th Nov - 9am ET (2pm GMT) CEO Cristiano Amon to lay out company vision and strategy for an intelligently connected world. "Qualcomm stands at the intersection of key trends that are accelerating digital transformation and fueling the cloud economy. This is driving demand for our industry-leading roadmap of relevant technologies, creating a significant opportunity for growth as we continue to successfully execute on our diversification strategy across mobile, auto and the IoT. Amon’s keynote at the Company’s Investor Day will be the first time the new CEO will outline his strategy for the Company and vision for the future. Live stream on the Qualcomm website."
Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
Meta goes into lockdown

Last month, a researcher for Meta prepared a talk for colleagues that they knew would hit close to home. The subject: how to cope as a researcher when the company you work for is constantly receiving negative press. The talk had been approved to show at the company’s annual research...
Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
FRN Variable Rate Fix

DAY BASIS. Actual/360 (A004) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006249/en/
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 15,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 55,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 987.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd

CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 16 November 2021 -- Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (London - AIM: CIHL; Bermuda - CIHL) (the "Company" or "CIHL"). The Company announces that on 16 November 2021 it purchased 38,374 ordinary shares of no par...
IN BRIEF: Vitec to buy Savage for USD57.3 million; profit above views

Vitec Group PLC - Richmond, West London-based photography and video products maker - Says it has agreed to acquire Phoenix, Arizona-based photo backdrop maker Savage for up to USD57.3 million in cash. Completion is expected by the end of November. Also says for four months to October 31, has continued to see strong order intake and revenue, above 2019 levels, albeit with some component shortages, particularly in the Creative Solutions Division, holding revenue back. Vitec now expects financial 2021 adjusted pretax profit to be slightly above current market consensus of GBP40.8 million.
Share Price Information for BAE Systems (BA.)

BAE Systems plc (the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase programme announced on 29 July 2021, the Company purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5p each from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by BAE Systems plc on 29 July 2021.
Half-year Report

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5238S_1-2021-11-16.pdf. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
IN BRIEF: Lok'nStore's Independent Director Luker to retire at AGM

Lok'nStore Group PLC - Farnborough, England-based provider of self storage space - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Edward Luker to retire after December annual general meeting. Notes board member Jeff Woyda will become senior independent non-executive in his place. Current stock price: 950.00 pence. Year-to-date change: up 41%. By Paul McGowan;...
TRADING UPDATES: Alkemy finds targets; Trident pleased with Thacker

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Aquila European Renewables Income Fund PLC - renewable energy infrastructure investor - Notes Norwegian Supreme Court on two wind farms in the Fosen Vind cluster, Roan and Storheia, but feels own Rock project will be unaffected. Says ruling is "highly uncertain". "The Supreme Court did not conclude any actions for either party involved in the Fosen case and the Roan and Storheia wind farms therefore remain in operation for the time being," company explains. Fosen's majority shareholder, Statkraft AS, applies for a renewed concession and expropriation permit. Company adds: "The Investment Adviser recognises recent progress with the Rock and based on external legal advice, has no indication that the Fosen procedures will have any direct consequences for the Rock."
Biome Technologies expects 2021 results below market forecasts

(Alliance News) - Biome Technologies PLC on Wednesday said the expected acceleration of production in its Bioplastics division will not occur until next year, resulting in a slip in revenue. The plastics material and resin manufacturing company said engineering limitations at its US customer for filtration mesh have been removed,...
The FCC Proposes A Wi-Fi Tax — For Real This Time

Harold Feld is Public Knowledge’s Senior Vice President. Practicing law at the intersection of tech, broadband and media policy. In the 1980s, rumors constantly circulated that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) intended to impose a “modem tax.” In the 1990s, this morphed into an “email tax” by the post office. In the early 2000s, the rapid growth of Wi-Fi spawned an equally robust Wi-Fi tax rumor. In all these cases, the agencies in question debunked these claims as urban legends and hoaxes.
