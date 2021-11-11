DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach terms with Fenerbahce and Szalai

Winning the UEFA Champions League has its fair share of advantages. The tournament triumph ensures the winner’s a place in next year’s competition and brings with it a massive payday. Further, clubs secure their place in both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. These are just the perks that the club receives though. In addition to the sense of accomplishment that comes with winning the most prestigious competition in club football, the players are also rewarded in their own unique ways. For players like Cesar Azpilicueta, conquering the Champions League cements his legacy as one of Chelsea’s greatest ever captains. There are others who receive more tangible benefits, such as increased wages by way of contract extensions after a player displays his importance to the club.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO