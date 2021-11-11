CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DONE DEAL? Chelsea reach terms with Fenerbahce and Szalai

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have agreed a fee with Fenerbahce for defender Attila Szalai. Chelsea have agreed a fee in the region of £20million to sign Hungarian defender Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce. The centre-back, who featured...

www.tribalfootball.com

