Complaints about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms have fallen to pre-pandemic levels but some providers still have “a lot of work to do”, Ofcom warned.TalkTalk generated the most complaints for broadband and landline, primarily due to faults and service issues.Virgin Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator, along with Three and Vodafone, while Tesco Mobile BT Mobile, Sky Mobile EE and O2 were all tied as least complained about operators.EE and Sky were also the least complained about broadband and landline providers, and Sky attracted the fewest complaints for pay TV.The quarterly report reveals...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO