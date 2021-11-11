CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

A Martínez

By A Martínez
weaa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West. Prior to NPR, Martínez was the host of Take Two at KPCC in Los Angeles since 2012. During his tenure, Take Two created important forums...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
berklee.edu

María Martínez Iturriaga Participates at BIME PRO

María Martínez Iturriaga, senior vice president for international learning environments and executive director of Berklee Valencia, took part in the ninth edition of BIME PRO, a series of talks and conferences with professionals from all areas of the creative industries, on Wednesday, October 27. Martínez Iturriaga joined the workshop Passion...
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Britney Spears
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Radio#Npr Music#Latin Music#Npr West#Kpcc#Kspn#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Lakers#Rittenhouse#House#Democrats
Daily Beast

Radio Host Rattled by Near-Death COVID Bout Is Now Spurting Vax Nonsense

A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'The Daily Show' Loses Major Correspondent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has lost one of its most beloved correspondents: comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Young-White has been a part of The Daily Show since 2018, and has since found success on other TV shows, movies and elsewhere. According to a report by Deadline, Young-White has "quietly exited" The Daily Show, with no fanfare to send him off.
TV SHOWS
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy