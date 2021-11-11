Atlantic High School Musical this Weekend

(Atlantic) Atlantic Vocal Music Director Evan Adamon, and his drama students present the “25th Annual Putnam Valley Spelling Bee” on Friday, November 12, Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14 at the Atlantic High School Auditorium.

The musical comedy centers around the journey of a group of students in their early teenage years competing in the fictional spelling bee in the Putnam Valley Middle School. “The play follows the journey of the spelling bee participants and how they got there,” said Adamon. “This is a character-driven show, and we have a couple of interesting characters. One kid that probably shouldn’t be at the spelling bee but made it on a chance. We have another girl struggling with her home life and another student who is a political activist, and the play follows their stories.”

Adamon says a fun aspect of the production is audience participation. An unusual part of the show is that four audience members are invited to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters. “There is a chance for audience participation to come up on staff and spell some words,” said Adamon. “It’s’ a fun musical, and we’re looking forward to showing off the student’s hard work.”

The doors open at 7:00 p.m., on November 12, and November 13, the curtain opens at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, the production starts at 2:30 p.m.