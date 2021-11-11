Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Some of the world's most vulnerable countries at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland are demanding compensation, and it's becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are...
Research by scientists from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory strengthens the case that climate change has been the main cause of the growing amount of land in the western U.S. that has been destroyed by large wildfires over the past two decades. Rong Fu, a UCLA professor of atmospheric...
Rich countries must hit their $100bn climate finance target in the last week of Cop26 or it will be catastrophic for the poorest nations suffering the most from the climate crisis, the Gambian environment minister has warned. In an interview with the Guardian as he prepared to leave for Glasgow,...
The seasons are strange now in Beverly Longid’s home of Cordillera, in the Philippines. The crops don’t ripen at the usual times. The sun beats down hotter than ever before. The springs she always relied on for water have run dry. Human-caused climate change has taken so much from her...
Peruvian citizens are calling on leaders at the COP26 U.N. climate summit to take action to save the country's glaciers, which face almost certain extinction from climate change. Sky News's Stuart Ramsay reports.Nov. 10, 2021.
The equivalent of the Mediterranean Sea is not expected to flood the middle of the United States in the year 2030 if nothing is done about climate change, despite a map saying it could. Facebook users shared an image of the U.S. with the Mediterranean Sea and parts of Europe...
Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Traumatic events play serious tricks on one’s mind. We all have those specific triggers that, when we experience them, cause the brain to immediately bring us back to terrifying memories we would rather forget. “Smoky air and the oddly specific smell of the inside of an N95 mask bring me...
Two island nations battling rising sea levels and extreme weather such as hurricanes are taking a step they hope will pave the way to holding large greenhouse gas emitters accountable under international law. The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda and the Pacific nation of Tuvalu have registered a new...
The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
In January, the Boone Town Council created the new role of sustainability and special projects manager. The purpose of this new position is to oversee the newly prioritized goal of becoming carbon free by 2050. To achieve such a lofty goal, the city has committed to switching government owned vehicles to hybrid or electric and shifting to solar and hydroelectric power providers.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, got himself into an unfortunate mess during this week’s COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow, Scotland. After he claimed that politicians who failed to take the necessary action to halt climate change would be viewed in an even worse light than those who had ignored the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he was asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than allowing genocide to happen.
Vulnerable countries at COP26 say rich nations are pushing back against their attempts to secure compensation for the damage caused by climate change. Poorer countries see it as critical that money for loss and damage be part of negotiations this week. Negotiators agreed in Paris in 2015 to address the...
[WASHINGTON, DC] – Strengthening government efficiency, empowering households and businesses, and reducing future risks by improving spatial planning and natural coastal protection are some of the key recommendations to boost the Caribbean’s ability to bounce back from shocks according to a new World Bank flagship report. The Report. The report,...
The UK is pledging £290m to help poorer countries cope with the impact of climate change, as the COP26 climate change summit enters its second week. Government ministers from around the world are in Glasgow for more talks. They will discuss how to support poorer countries and if reparations for...
Large firms buying up farms in rural Wales to plant trees have been accused of using the land to "offset their guilt" over emissions. Thomas Crowther, an Earthshot Prize finalist, also warned mass planting of the same type of tree on swathes of land could be "dangerous" for nature. Recently...
GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
Editor's note: As the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at work by artists and visual journalists that highlight climate change. Vlad Sokhin's interest in climate change came from his own global upbringing. Born in Russia, and having spent formative years in Portugal,...
GLASGOW (Reuters) -When all is said and done at the U.N. climate talks, and the ink on the COP26 agreement is dry, one awkward question will remain: how enforceable will the deal be anyway?. In the last year, countries have announced a flurry of net-zero emissions pledges. The United States...
