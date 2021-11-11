CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poor countries push for compensation over damage caused by climate change

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Some of the world's most vulnerable countries at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland are demanding compensation, and it's becoming a major sticking point in the negotiations. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Developing nations at the international climate summit in Glasgow are...

Vishnuaravi

Developed Countries are far from meeting their targets for Climate Change

Creator: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. Now, it is no secret that the climate is changing. There have been a lot of summits where many countries have participated, and everyone has agreed by and large that immediate action needs to be taken to tackle the challenges of climate change. Based on the concept of common but differentiated responsibility, it was accepted by the developed nations that they would contribute a large amount of sum and help the developing nations in tackling the impact of climate change. Thus, it was decided that by 2020, a sum of $100 billion per year would be contributed by the developed nations to help the developing nations in tackling the problems of climate change. Now, with most of the commitments that were made in the past, this also was not really held and the target was shifted to 2025. Although we have still not reached the $100 billion mark target, things seem to be improving. In 2018, for example, a commitment of $78.9 billion was made from the developed nations, although we are still far from the $100 billion aim, there is some progress that has been made. However, the reality behind these numbers also needs to be taken into account.
Inverse

Mind games: How disasters caused by climate change are causing PTSD

Traumatic events play serious tricks on one’s mind. We all have those specific triggers that, when we experience them, cause the brain to immediately bring us back to terrifying memories we would rather forget. “Smoky air and the oddly specific smell of the inside of an N95 mask bring me...
Sand Hills Express

Island nations could sue over climate change

Two island nations battling rising sea levels and extreme weather such as hurricanes are taking a step they hope will pave the way to holding large greenhouse gas emitters accountable under international law. The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda and the Pacific nation of Tuvalu have registered a new...
Grist

Report: Poor countries need 5 to 10 times more funding to adapt to climate risks they did not create

The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: Climate change policies hurt the poor

In January, the Boone Town Council created the new role of sustainability and special projects manager. The purpose of this new position is to oversee the newly prioritized goal of becoming carbon free by 2050. To achieve such a lofty goal, the city has committed to switching government owned vehicles to hybrid or electric and shifting to solar and hydroelectric power providers.
The Jewish Press

The Inconvenient Truths Behind the Hysteria over Climate Change

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, got himself into an unfortunate mess during this week’s COP26 conference on climate change held in Glasgow, Scotland. After he claimed that politicians who failed to take the necessary action to halt climate change would be viewed in an even worse light than those who had ignored the rise of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he was asked whether that meant failure to act on climate change would be worse than allowing genocide to happen.
BBC

COP26: Rich countries ‘pushing back’ on paying for climate loss

Vulnerable countries at COP26 say rich nations are pushing back against their attempts to secure compensation for the damage caused by climate change. Poorer countries see it as critical that money for loss and damage be part of negotiations this week. Negotiators agreed in Paris in 2015 to address the...
sflcn.com

Caribbean Countries Urged to Address Effects of Climate Change

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Strengthening government efficiency, empowering households and businesses, and reducing future risks by improving spatial planning and natural coastal protection are some of the key recommendations to boost the Caribbean’s ability to bounce back from shocks according to a new World Bank flagship report. The Report. The report,...
BBC

Climate change: Corporate mass tree planting 'damaging' nature

Large firms buying up farms in rural Wales to plant trees have been accused of using the land to "offset their guilt" over emissions. Thomas Crowther, an Earthshot Prize finalist, also warned mass planting of the same type of tree on swathes of land could be "dangerous" for nature. Recently...
Gazette

As climate damage mounts, poor nations press wealthy to pay up

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Poor nations are pressuring their wealthy counterparts at the U.N. climate summit to pay up for the mounting damage being caused by global warming, pointing to increasing powerful storms, cyclones, droughts and floods afflicting their people. The campaign being waged at the U.N. climate summit in...
US News and World Report

As Countries Wrangle Over Climate Pledges, How Enforceable Are They?

GLASGOW (Reuters) -When all is said and done at the U.N. climate talks, and the ink on the COP26 agreement is dry, one awkward question will remain: how enforceable will the deal be anyway?. In the last year, countries have announced a flurry of net-zero emissions pledges. The United States...
