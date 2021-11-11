CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ga. prosecutors build a case against 3 white men charged in killing Ahmaud Arbery

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The 25-year old Black man was shot to death last year while jogging. Defendants say they suspected him in break-ins. Prosecutors say the men trapped Arbery with their pickup trucks and murdered him. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The state of Georgia...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
First Coast News

'It was unreal': Ahmaud Arbery's mother reacts to defense attorney telling judge 'we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Thursday marked the fifth day of testimony in the murder trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors listened to a recorded deposition from Larry English, the man who owned the home under construction where Arbery was before he was killed, for the entire day. English didn't testify in person due to health issues.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Al Sharpton
citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS
kyma.com

Judge says ‘there appears to be intentional discrimination’ in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black juror

After a long and contentious jury selection process in a coastal Georgia county in preparation for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, a panel of 12 people was chosen Wednesday — consisting of one Black member and 11 White members. The jury was selected after a two-and-a-half-week selection process that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Martinez#Shooting#Murder#Npr#Mcmichaels
uticaphoenix.net

Man who took video ‘minimized’ his role in Ahmaud Arbery’s

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

Defense Unsuccessfully Tries To Get Rev. Jesse Jackson Removed From Court In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial In Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Defense lawyers did not want him there, but the Rev. Jesse Jackson was in court Monday for the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. Jackson sat with Arbery’s mother in court during the trial in Brunswick, Georgia. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, who are white, armed themselves and pursued Arbery, a 25-year-old Black, man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and told police he ran Arbery off the road with his own truck before taking cellphone video of Travis McMichael...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The State of Georgia rests its case in trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

The prosecution in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killing rested its case Tuesday afternoon after eight days of testimony and 23 witnesses. Three White men -- Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. -- are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out for a jog on February 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside the city of Brunswick, in Georgia's low country.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Says He Will Attend Trial Of 3 White Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he will be in court in Georgia next week at the trial of three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. One of their defense attorneys is objecting to having more than one Arbery family pastor in the courtroom and singled out Rev. Jackson. “There’s only so many pastors they can have. If they have Pastor Al Sharpton right now, then that’s fine. That’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case,” said attorney Kevin Gough. Video shows Arbery, who was 25, was jogging in February of 2020 near his mother’s home when he was chased and confronted by the three suspects and killed by one of them. The men told authorities they suspected him of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. In respnose to the defense attorney’s objection, the judge said the he was not going “to blanketly exclude members of the public” from his his courtroom.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery death: Jury hears 911 calls made by two of the white men accused of murdering Black jogger

The jury in the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery has heard several 911 calls made by two of the suspects in the lead-up to the shooting.Prosecutors called Glynn County 911 center operations coordinator Cara Richardson to the stand on Wednesday to testify about accusations Gregory and Travis McMichael made in multiple 911 calls between July 2019 and February 2020.The McMichaels reported that there had been “a lot of break-ins” in the area and described seeing a Black male matching Mr Arbery’s description.In one call, Gregory McMichael is heard telling the dispatcher...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy