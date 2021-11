The mid-band 5G spectrum known as C-band, which US operators shelled out billions for at the start of this year, has encountered an unexpected obstacle. According to a report in the WSJ, US operators AT&T and Verizon are delaying their planned rollout of services across the 3.7-4.2 GHz band because comms regulator FCC and aviation regulator FAA are worried they may interfere with airplane cockpit safety systems. Presumably they also use that frequency.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO