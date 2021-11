The S&P 500 finished higher by 39 bps to close just below the previous all-time high. The dollar index moved higher again, this time by more than 40 bps to close at 95.92. My wave count for the S&P 500 was almost destroyed, but it managed to hold on. Yesterday, I noted that it was possible that wave B may have corrected too much of wave A and that we would worry about it later. Tuesday's price action confirmed my suspicions, with the futures nearly reaching the highs of November; however, it failed to overtake those highs.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO