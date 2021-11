This week, the National Gallery published research into its links with slavery. Unsurprisingly, portraitists such as Thomas Lawrence and Thomas Gainsborough were shown to have painted families who were connected to the slave trade, while William Wordsworth was mentioned because his sister, Dorothy, rented a cottage that was leased by a slave owner (he was part of a group who bought a Constable painting for the public, to be displayed at the gallery). These links can be tenuous, and many will see the National Gallery’s research as an act of self-flagellation, while others will see it as an opportunity to chastise the past with little regard for the facts.

