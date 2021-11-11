NHL Picks & Best Bets For Thursday + Friday | Hockey Gambling Podcast (Ep. 10)

Think back to May. Did you by any chance buy a ticket to play The Florida Lottery’s FANTASY 5 game?. Might be worth taking a look around the house because only 1 week remains to claim the top prize for the May 27 drawing of just under $100,000. The winning numbers on May 27, 2021 were 5-14-16-25-31. It was purchased at a Winn Dixie down in Miami. It’s a longshot but maybe you were visiting. If so, it was the Winn Dixie on Southwest 22nd Street. The winner will have to get to a Florida Lottery district office quick. The ticket becomes worthless after midnight on November 23.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO