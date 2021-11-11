CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the respect?

By Joseph Droddy
Clarion News
 6 days ago

In my opinion, one of the worst things in our world today is a lack of respect for each other. It's obvious in the news no matter what we watch or listen to, there is a tear in the fabric of truth. "Quid est veritas?" What is truth? Each...

Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished. Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
Joe Biden
TheWrap

Nicolle Wallace Shreds Chris Christie for Pleading Ignorance of Fox News’ Role in Spreading Conspiracy Theories

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.
POLITICS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Kamala Harris is probably the worst vice president in American history

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" Monday reacting to CNN's "devastating" report on the "backbiting" tensions in the White House. NEWT GINGRICH: I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of Liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the President's team and the Vice President's team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I've never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden's at 38 percent approval. She's at 28 percent approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, "it can't be me. So I wonder who's doing this?" So the Biden people say it's all Harris's fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Buttigieg buzz grows amid tensions with Biden and Harris

If you have an ear for it, what you can hear between the lines of recent pieces of journalism is that 1) A lot of people with a look into things at the White House think Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. 2) Just about everyone thinks Kamala Harris is a disaster. 3) A significant portion of insider Dems think Pete Buttigieg is the cure for what ails them. 4) Kamala Harris’ team is desperate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

