This Veterans Day I would like to honor those in my family who were part of our country's military. Many did their service during a time of war. My Uncle Dan, Navy, who was lost at sea during Pearl Harbor; my dad Andrew, Army, radio operator; my husband Bud, army, chief artillery surveyor, during the Berlin Wall going up; my daughter Susan, 298th U.S. Army Band, during the Berlin Wall coming down; my son Tom, Marines, IFF-Radar-Tacan; my son David, Marines, Infantry Corp.; my oldest brother Andrew, Air Force, heavy ground radar repairman.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO