European Wax Center (EWCZ) Prices 5.22M Share Offering at $26.25/sh

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 5,216,977 shares of...

