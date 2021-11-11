Dermata Announces Virtual Investor Event to Present DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Results in Aesthetic Skin Conditions

Alpha Cognition (TSX.V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimers Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”). ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimers disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062s active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimers dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury. ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation. For more information, visit the companys website at www.alphacognition.com.

