Beauty & Fashion

Dermata Announces Virtual Investor Event to Present DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Results in Aesthetic Skin Conditions

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dermata," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Roundtable

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event, scheduled for Nov. 18, 2021. The CNSP overview, presented by CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO John Climaco and chief medical officer Sandra L. Silberman, MD, PhD. will begin at 9 a.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

PureTech Health Plc (PRTC) Announces Publication of Phase 1 Results for LYT-100

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that the results from a Phase 1 trial evaluating multiple ascending doses and the food effect of LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) were published in the journal Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development. Topline results from this Phase 1 study were previously announced in November 2020 and demonstrated that LYT-100 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers under both fed and fasting conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Participation in the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2021) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) today announced that Michael Robinson, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Ynvisible's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Robinson, will highlight the Company's transformational business strategy, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the Ynvisible's website.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Nicox’s NCX 470 Dolomites Phase 2 Results in Glaucoma Patients to be Presented at the AAO 2021 Annual Meeting

Nicox’s NCX 470 Dolomites Phase 2 Results in Glaucoma Patients to be Presented at the AAO 2021 Annual Meeting. November 10, 2021 - release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced a poster presentation highlighting responder analyses results from the Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial on NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting being held from November 12-15, 2021 in New Orleans, LA, U.S. The presentation will be available on demand from November 12, 2021 on the AAO website via a link dedicated to e-posters.Poster title: NCX-470 for IOP-lowering: Results of Responder Analyses from the Phase 2 Dolomites Trial (Number PO 217) – Primary author: Dr. Thomas R. Walters, MDNicox’s lead clinical development product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog in late-stage clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX.V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) Featured in Coverage of Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Virtual Event

Alpha Cognition (TSX.V: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimers Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”). ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimers disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062s active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimers dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury. ALPHA-0602 (Progranulin) is expressed in several cell types in the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues, regulates cell survival and certain inflammatory processes, and plays a major role in regulating lysosomal function and microglial responses to disease. Its use for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases has been patented by the Company and granted an Orphan Drug Designation. For more information, visit the companys website at www.alphacognition.com.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. EventQ4 Investor Summit. DateNovember 16-17th, 2021. PresentationNovember 16th at01:00...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StreetInsider.com

CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Announce it will Present at Adelaide Capital's Virtual Ag Tech Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB: BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Adelaide Capital's Virtual Ag Tech Conference on November 17th at 1:30pm ET. Please register here if you would like to attend: Registration Link. The webinar will also be live streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to access Zoom: YouTube Live Stream. A replay will be made available after the event on the Company's website and on Adelaide Capital's YouTube channel.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

AXON Neuroscience Presented Results from its Phase II Clinical Trial Showing Multifold Therapeutic Effect of its Vaccine-Induced Antibodies at Eurotau2021

AXON presented results from its Phase II Clinical Study for AADvac1, vaccine against Alzheimer's presented at Eurotau2021. AXON demonstrated that vaccination-induced antibodies can stop the interaction and spreading of pathological tau species and protect the brain from tau toxicity. LILLE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / AXON NEUROSCIENCE...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Tonix Pharma (TNXP) Presents Positive Results from Phase 3 RELIEF Study of TNX-102 SL

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an oral presentation of positive results from its Phase 3 clinical study, RELIEF, of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. A copy of the presentation is available under the IR Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix website at www.tonixpharma.com.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Present Phase 2 Results of donidalorsen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, announced today that positive results from the Phase 2 study of its investigational antisense medicine, donidalorsen (formerly IONIS-PKK-LRx), will be presented at the American College of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans and via livestream, November 4-8. The Phase 2 study results support the clinical profile of donidalorsen as a potential, best-in-class prophylactic treatment for patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE), and underscore Ionis' commitment to advancing antisense technology to target the root cause of diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Shift4 (FOUR) Not Pursuing Acquisition of EVO Payments (EVOP) at This Time

In response to media reports regarding a potential acquisition of EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP), Shift4 (NASDAQ: FOUR) would like to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Announces Next-Gen Capecitabine Inhibits DPD in Phase 1b Interim Analysis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need conditions, announced today that the Company’s Next Generation Capecitabine dosage regimen (a combination of PCS6422 administered with capecitabine) successfully inhibited dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD), altering the metabolism of 5-fluoruracil (5-FU) at least during the first 24-48 hours after PCS6422 administration but not throughout the 7 days of capecitabine dosing. If Next Generation Capecitabine inhibits the metabolism of 5-FU throughout capecitabine dosing, the combination product could be a more potent and safer cancer treatment than current chemotherapy drugs including FDA approved capecitabine, opening a multi-billion-dollar cancer chemotherapy market across multiple types of cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Phase 1b Trial of YTX-7739 Shows Safety, Early Potential in Patients

Yumanity Therapeutics announced that its investigational therapy, YTX-7739, worked to safely inhibit stearoyl-CoA desaturase — an enzyme thought to play a role in the alpha-synuclein-derived toxicity seen in Parkinson’s — in a Phase 1b clinical trial in people with mild-to-moderate disease. Data from this trial, conduced in the Netherlands, is...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Virtual Investor Day event

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)(LSE: FERG) Ferguson will now hold a Virtual Investor Day for analysts and investors on January 13, 2022. This date...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (Formerly Mechanical Technology) Announces Participation in the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albany, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Soluna Holdings, Inc. (formerly Mechanical Technology), (NASDAQ: SLNH) today announced that Michael Toporek, CEO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Soluna's CEO will be providing an overview of the business, its recently completed acquisition and its combined growth opportunity.
ALBANY, NY

