Dermata Announces Virtual Investor Event to Present DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Results in Aesthetic Skin Conditions

Nicox’s NCX 470 Dolomites Phase 2 Results in Glaucoma Patients to be Presented at the AAO 2021 Annual Meeting. November 10, 2021 - release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced a poster presentation highlighting responder analyses results from the Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial on NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting being held from November 12-15, 2021 in New Orleans, LA, U.S. The presentation will be available on demand from November 12, 2021 on the AAO website via a link dedicated to e-posters.Poster title: NCX-470 for IOP-lowering: Results of Responder Analyses from the Phase 2 Dolomites Trial (Number PO 217) – Primary author: Dr. Thomas R. Walters, MDNicox’s lead clinical development product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog in late-stage clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
