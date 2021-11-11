Kidpik Corp (PIK) Prices 2.12M Share IPO at $8.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO