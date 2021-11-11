Elbit Systems (ESLT) Announces $74M Contracts to Supply Airborne Munitions to South Korea

The incident in the Mediterranean is the first F-35 loss of any kind during carrier operations. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has confirmed that an F-35B Lightning stealth jet that was operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently underway in the eastern Mediterranean, crashed into the sea earlier today, soon after takeoff. Details are still limited, but the British pilot was able to eject safely and has been returned to the ship. The aircraft carrier is on its maiden operational cruise, and this is the first loss of a Joint Strike Fighter while operating from the deck of an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 HOURS AGO