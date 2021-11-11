CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbit Systems (ESLT) Announces $74M Contracts to Supply Airborne Munitions to South Korea

 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) announced today that it was awarded...

Elbit Systems Secures $106M Contract For SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) secured a contract valued at ~$106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific. The company will fulfill the contract over five years. SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the...
Elbit Systems’ UK Arm Gets $100M Electronic Warfare Tech Delivery Contract

The U.K.-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems has secured a potential 13-year, $100 million contract from Babcock International Group to provide the U.K. naval force with electronic warfare capabilities. Elbit Systems UK will design, produce and deliver EW command and control systems, radar electronic support measures and other maritime EW platforms...
Elbit Systems Pockets $100M Contract From Babcock

Elbit Systems Ltd's (NASDAQ: ESLT) subsidiary Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has secured a contract valued at ~$100 million (~£73 million) from Babcock International Group PLC (OTC: BCKIF) to provide the Royal Navy with new Electronic Warfare capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Program.
North Korea tells military to prepare for winter as government lowers fuel allotments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has ordered all military units to submit daily reports on their preparations for winter, frustrating military officials who feel like they are being pitted against each other in competition for firewood and other resources after the government reduced their allotments of coal and gas, military sources told RFA.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Announces Launch of MicaSense’s Altum-PT

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions, today announced the launch of MicaSense’s most pioneering drone sensor innovation, to date: Altum-PT.
Israeli Loitering Munitions Company That Supplies US Marines Eyes New Markets

The Israeli defense company UVision Air Ltd., which supplies its high-tech loitering munitions to the Israel Defense Forces, the U.S. Marines and the Indian military, is eying new markets as the world wakes up to this relatively new type of weapon. Up until the 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
South Korea demonstrates system for controlling air mobility vehicles

South Korea demonstrates a new system which will be used for controlling urban air mobility vehicles. This will serve as taxis between major airports and downtown and also reduce the traveling time by two-thirds. Highlights. • South Korea demonstrates new system for controlling UAMs. • These will serve as t....
Aerospace & Defense
US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
F-35 From The Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Has Crashed Into The Sea (Updated)

The incident in the Mediterranean is the first F-35 loss of any kind during carrier operations. The U.K. Ministry of Defense has confirmed that an F-35B Lightning stealth jet that was operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently underway in the eastern Mediterranean, crashed into the sea earlier today, soon after takeoff. Details are still limited, but the British pilot was able to eject safely and has been returned to the ship. The aircraft carrier is on its maiden operational cruise, and this is the first loss of a Joint Strike Fighter while operating from the deck of an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship.
Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
