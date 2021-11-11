ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA’s Adam Anderson turns himself in to police after being charged with rape

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPYNo_0ctPlfS900

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player has turned himself in after being charged with rape.

A woman told officers that the alleged rape happened the morning of Friday, Oct. 29, at the home of linebacker Adam Anderson.

According to the police report, a woman said she went to his home in Athens to have some drinks. She told police she fell asleep and then later woke up to the 22-year-old assaulting her.

She said the incident was non-consensual and made a report with the police department later that day.

Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow sent Channel 2 Action News a statement Wednesday night, saying:

“Adam voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, November 10. Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson played in Georgia’s 34-7 victory over Florida on Oct. 30, the day after the rape allegation was made. The team traveled to Jacksonville on the evening of Oct. 29.

Anderson is one of the stars on Georgia’s top-ranked defense and is projected as the late first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Anderson recently made a deal with Sullivan Auto in Marietta where he was able to get a free Jeep Grand Cherokee, as part of the change in NCAA rules for athletes making money off their names, images and likeness.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, previously released a statement after the allegation was made against the linebacker, saying:

“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Arbery's shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery faces cross-examination by prosecutors Thursday, while a large group of Black ministers planned to rally outside the courthouse in support of Arbery’s family. Travis McMichael returns to the witness stand a day after testifying that Arbery forced him...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

Mississippi executes first inmate since 2012

PARCHMAN, Miss. — A man who killed his estranged wife and terrorized their family became the first person executed in Mississippi in nine years. David Neal Cox, 50, was put to death by lethal injection at 6:12 p.m. EST on Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, WAPT reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
WSB Radio

Police arrest Texas woman accused of throwing soup at restaurant worker

TEMPLE, Texas — A Texas woman accused of throwing soup at a restaurant worker has been arrested, authorities said. Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, of Temple, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She was arrested Wednesday morning and taken to the Bell County Jail, KWTX reported.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial. Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
40K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy