The Corry varsity football cheerleaders presented a $300 check to the Pink Racks of Corry on Oct. 29 from donations the girls collected at their "Pink Out” game on Oct. 22. Coach Julie Tasker of the varsity squad said she was very proud of the girls. “It was an opportunity for the cheerleaders to give back to their community that donates so kindly to them when they are fundraising,” Tasker said. In front from left are Olivia Downey, Angie Cressley, Brilie Tasker, Malori Mather, Izzy Corbett, Harley Trisket and Kendall Keener. In the middle are Hallie Graves, Peyton Wilkinson, Lexi Heiser, Alyssa Rowland, Kaylee Weisner and Erica Fisher. In back are Kim Rowland, Janel Pike, Madison Braswell, Ayla Richardson, Emma Reyda, Morgan Willis, Ryah Lambert and Nikki Sandstrom.

CORRY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO