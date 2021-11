The dollar continues to appreciate against the common European currency as it violated yet another support level – the one of 1.1365. The sentiment is strictly negative and the expectations are for the pair to test and breach the local bottom at 1.1310, which would pave the way towards the next support at 1.1260. After the sharp decline, it is possible that we could witness a corrective move, which would be limited below the resistance level of 1.1435. The data on the building permits for the U.S., which is to be announced today at 13:30 GMT, is expected to cause a spike in volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO