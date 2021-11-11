CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

By Windsor Brokers Ltd
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- The 60K Struggle

Bitcoin Technical Price Outlook: BTC/USD Trade Levels. BTC/USD rally falters at resistance- on the lookout for exhaustion low in the days ahead. Bitcoin prices plunged more than 15% off the record highs with BTC/USD dipping into initial support in early US trade on Tuesday. The decline comes on the heels of a reversal off key technical resistance and IF this move is just a simple correction, losses should be limited in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the BTC/USD technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Bitcoin setup and more.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 level, led by strong USD

EUR/USD bears take charge, loses upside momentum. The pair may find impetus from Euro area CPI data. The euro hit 16-month low post dovish comments by the ECB chief. The EUR/USD pair renewed its vow and continues to slide at the Early Asian session on Wednesday, trading around yearly low levels of 1.1300 level. The pair expects that the European Central Bank (ECB) would stick to its dovish policy settings in the near term against the backdrop of a slowing economy.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls test key 38.2% Fibo. at 1.1326

EUR/USD is meeting daily support and a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level could be in order. From an hourly perspective, the price is trying to base in the low 1.1300 area and it is on the approach to the 38.2% Fibonacci that meets the 10-EMA. Beyond there, we...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness

EUR/USD continues to tumble, with no sign yet of a rally or even a near-term bounce. The pair has dropped already beneath the support line of a downward-sloping channel in place since late May this year to its lowest level since July 2020 and there is now little support between here and 1.1170.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Usd#Sup#Eur Usd Outlook#Euro#Fed
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1329; (P) 1.1396; (R1) 1.1437; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. Break of 1.1463 minor resistance should now suggest short term bottoming and bring rebound back to 1.1523/1691 resistance zone first. However, decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1068 next.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.43; (P) 130.01; (R1) 130.35; …. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the downside as fall from 133.44 is still in progress. Deeper decline would be seen for 127.91 key support. On the upside, however, break of 131.40 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, probably back to retest 133.44 high.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin below $60k in a ‘funding reset’ move, tests key support: Experts

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 during mid-European hours, before press time, extending early weakness. Analysts said a pullback was expected and has normalized the elevated funding rates or costs associated with holding long positions in the perpetual futures market. The cryptocurrency printed lows under $59,000, bringing the 50-day MA into the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/CAD downside breakout on broad Euro weakness

EUR/CAD’s down trend finally resumed this week, following broad based selloff in Euro, and hit as low as 1.4211 so far. Current fall is part of the down trend from 1.5991. Next target is 100% projection of 1.5783 to 1.4580 from 1.5096 at 1.3893. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.4661 resistance holds, even in case of recovery.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to plunge towards 1.10 on a break below 1.1350 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD has sold off to 1.1366 (previous long-term downtrend). Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the world’s most popular currency pair to dive as low as 1.10. “EUR/USD has sold off to 1.1366, previous downtrend (from 2008). We note the 13 count on the daily...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Losses to gather traction below 1.1350

EUR/USD navigates the area of 2021 lows near 1.1360. A drop below 1.1350 opens the door to a deeper pullback. The continuation of the downtrend appears favoured in the short-term horizon. That said, the 2008-2021 line emerges as a critical support around 1.1350. A break below this area in a convincing fashion exposes a retracement to, initially, July 2020 low at 1.1185 ahead of 1.11688 (low June 19 2020).
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Head Lower

EUR/USD is trading lower, after accelerating slightly below the trend trendline support of a wedge pattern which can still be a valid ending diagonal if we consider a 'throw-over' formation. However, a recovery in five waves back above 1.1524 is needed for any change in sentiment. But so far, the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Recover If It Clears 1.3480

GBP/USD extended decline below 1.3500 and 1.3450. A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3460 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD failed to recover and declined further below 1.1400. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate could drop from 4.5% to 4.4% in Sep 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Euro Selloff Intensified on Dovish Lagarde, Could EUR/USD Defend 1.13?

Euro tumbled broadly overnight, riding on dovish comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In short, Lagarde continued to talk down the need of early stimulus withdrawal and warned of the hurt to recovery for doing so. Swiss Franc is currently the second weakest, followed by Yen. On the other hand, commodity currencies are the stronger one as led by Aussie, even though stock rally attempt faltered overnight.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar continued and, after the successful violation of the support zone at 1.1435, the bears have managed to maintain their control over the market, thus leading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1365. The most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for the currency pair to make a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.1435, and for trading to remain in the range between 1.1365 and 1.1435. However, if the bears continue to pressure the market and manage to overcome the support level at 1.1365, this would strengthen the negative expectations for a move towards the next support at 1.1300. Today, an increase in market activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data (13:30 GMT) and the industrial production data for the United States (14:15 GMT).
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/GBP Trades Below Support

EUR/GBP traded lower on Monday after hitting resistance at 0.8537. Since Friday, the pair has been trading below an upside support line drawn from the low of Oct. 26, while it started forming lower highs even before that. With that in mind, we will consider the short-term outlook to have turned cautiously pessimistic.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Turns Red Below 1.1520, Upsides Limited

EUR/USD extended decline below 1.1520 and 1.1500. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1525 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD also extended decline below the key 1.3500 support. Gold price rallied above the $1,835 and $1,850 resistance levels. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro failed to stay above...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure remains, break below 1.1400 on the cards

ECB’s President Lagarde said that tightening would do more harm than good at this point. Wall Street is set to open with solid gains as the market’s mood improved. EUR/USD consolidates losses near the yearly low and could break below it. The EUR/USD pair is consolidating losses near its 2021...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to drop towards 1.1366 after a brief relief – Commerzbank

EUR/USD has reached a four-month support line at 1.1420. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.1450 on Monday but Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects EUR/USD to resume its fall towards the 1.1366 mark. “EUR/USD sold off last week and...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Declines Below Support Levels

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate ended its sideways trading on Friday noon. By the middle of Monday’s trading, the pair had passed below the support zone at 1.2570/1.2575 and the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.2555. Next target for the decline was the weekly simple pivot point at the 1.2512 level.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 15 Nov 2021 00:06GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1514 - Nov 05 low (now res). 1.1487 - Last Thur's high. 1.1461 - Last Fri's high. 1.1434 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month low. 1.1422 - 2020 Jun high (now sup). 1.1382 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy