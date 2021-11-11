CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US 30 Index Retreats From All-Time Highs, Bullish Outlook Maintained

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US 30 stock index pushed back from its all-time highs at 36562 amid weakened positive momentum. However, the overall bullish outlook is still maintained as the price is trading well above its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The weakened positive momentum and the minor price depreciation...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

US 100 Index Flirting With Record Highs Again

The US 100 cash index came back swinging after the retreat in September, powering higher to reach a new record of 16,457 last week. The picture remains bright overall, with the market trading above all its moving averages (MAs) and an uptrend line drawn from the lows of September 2020.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURCHF Ticks Lower Amid An Overall Bearish Outlook

EURCHF is struggling to gain positive traction, as its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has crossed below the 200-day SMA completing a ‘death cross’, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook. The bearish outlook and the recent price depreciation are mostly supported by the short-term momentum indicators, as the RSI...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3394; (P) 1.3422; (R1) 1.3440; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment as consolidation from 1.3351 temporary low could extend. But we’d continue to expect upside of recovery to be limited below 1.3606 resistance, to bring down trend resumption. On the downside, break of 1.3351 will extend the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1329; (P) 1.1396; (R1) 1.1437; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. Break of 1.1463 minor resistance should now suggest short term bottoming and bring rebound back to 1.1523/1691 resistance zone first. However, decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1068 next.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Outlook#Rsi#Macd
investing.com

Cryptocurrencies Ease From All-Time Highs, Taproot Goes Live

Investing.com - The cryptocurrency markets were trading below all time highs on Monday, easing from fresh all-time high valuations after higher-than-anticipated inflation data from the U.S. boosted blockchain-based tokens amid increased safe-haven appeal. Bitcoin was up 0.98% to $US65,615.6. Ethereum added 0.32% to $4,676.11. Ripple was up 1.25% to $1.20636....
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. As published in Wednesday's The Daily Dive #096, bitcoin was up 3.9% in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: US Dollar Index keeps bullish momentum

The pound continues to retreat after Britain’s growth fell short of expectations in Q3. A break below September’s low at 1.3420 has invalidated the latest rebound, putting buyers on the defensive once again. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may ease the bearish push momentarily. A bounce could...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Some Index Charts Turn Neutral From Bullish

The major equity indexes closed lower Wednesday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. Most closed at or near their lows of the day as no late session buying was presented. The charts saw five of the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs

Polkadot price moves sideways after hitting the $55 value area. The market appears to be coming to Polkadot to correct instead of Polkadot moving lower. Downside movement may be more limited than its peers. Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High on Record US Inflation Figures

Bitcoin (BTC) hit yet another all-time high on Wednesday, as October’s inflation figures in the USA reached an annual rate of 6.3%, its highest level in 30 years. At 15:22 UTC, bitcoin traded at USD 68,358, up 1% over the past 24 hours. The price is down from a peak of USD 69,044 (per Coingecko) reached right around 14:15 UTC, marking a new all-time high for the top-ranked cryptocurrency.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Bullish Momentum Sees XRP 10% Away From Breaking September Highs

XRP (XRP) is very close to both long- and short-term diagonal and horizontal resistance levels. Technical indicators and the price action support the possibility that the token will break out. XRP has been increasing since the week of July 19-26, when it bounced at the $0.60 horizontal area. The bounce...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Back from All-Time Highs on Monday

The NASDAQ 100 pulled back just a bit on Monday after forming the shooting star during the day on Friday. Quite frankly, this is a market that has been a bit overdone for a while, so a pullback makes sense. At this point, the 16,000 level should be an area where we could see a little bit of psychology come back into the market. That being said, the 15,650 level could offer quite a bit of support due to the fact that it was previous resistance, so a certain amount of “market memory” could come into the picture.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Both Reach All-Time Highs

Bitcoin is the crypto market's leading coin. Image: Shutterstock. The price of Bitcoin has risen 7% in the last 24 hours and 10% in the last week to reach past $67,600, a new record per data from CoinGecko. Not to be outdone, Ethereum, the second-most valuable crypto asset by market...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Stock Markets Again Managed An All-Time Closing High

Last week’s corrective bond rally stranded at the start of the fresh trading week. Core bonds ceded ground with rising inflation expectations responsible for the move. Declining real yields (post-BoE deception) no longer counter inflation dynamics. The European 10y inflation swap returned above 2% (2.06%). US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds in a daily respective with a sloppy $56bn 3-yr Note auction being partly responsible. The highest auction yield since early 2020 couldn’t convince investors in a sign that they continue contemplating Fed rate hikes sooner rather than later. The auction stopped 1 bp through the 1:00 PM bid side with a below-average bid-cover. US yields added 3.7 bps (10-yr) to 6.1 bps (5-yr) with very long end of the curve again outperforming (30-yr: -0.5 bps). An avalanche of Fed speakers hit the wires, but without direct market impact. St Louis Fed Bullard penciled in two rate hikes for 2022 and warns that the Fed might have to act sooner to control inflation. Chicago Fed Evans is on the dovish side of the aisle (2023 rate hike) given his seat in team temporary. Philly Fed Harker in more veiled comments also doesn’t seem in a hurry to raise rates. Vice-Chair Clarida, whose term expires in January, broadly sides with the view given by Fed Chair Powell at last week’s press conference. He diverts attention from inflation to the job market but confirms that the maximum employment (and thus lift-off) criteria will be met by end-2022. Regarding central banks (Fed, ECB), it’ll all boil down to December meetings. The German yield curve bear steepened yesterday with yields rising by 0.7 bps (2-yr) to 4.8 bps (30-yr). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrowed by up to 2 bps. US stock markets again managed an all-time closing high, but daily gains were limited to +0.3%, suggesting some more difficulties ahead. Today’s eco calendar contains US NFIB small business optimism, US PPI and German ZEW. They won’t alter ruling dynamics. The US 10-yr Note auction serves as a wildcard.
STOCKS
investing.com

Ethereum Records Another All-Time High

New week, new highs, that’s the motto of the cryptocurrency market ever since the market sentiment flipped bullish as it entered a state of euphoria. In the past couple of weeks, both Bitcoin and altcoins have registered new highs. Ethereum refreshed its November 3rd all-time high of $4,638. On Monday,...
MARKETS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Here Is The Path To All-Time Highs

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report has tested the patience of investors in the second half of 2021. While shares of the Cupertino company have not traded below $140 in the past several months, neither have they marched forward. Today, priced at just above $150, AAPL remains about 4% below early September’s peak.
STOCKS
investing.com

Fantom Could Rebound To New All-Time Highs

Fantom’s recent price action suggests that it could make a move toward new all-time highs. Fantom suffered a steep correction after reaching new all-time highs. A critical support level contained the downswing. Now, FTM looks prime to rebound and revisit record highs. Fantom still looks bullish despite the heightened volatility...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy